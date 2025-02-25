‘Close but no cigar’: Campton Hills cop settlement still elusive

Campton Hills trustees approved the concept of a settlement Feb. 18 with police officer Dominic DiMaggio, but attorneys are still negotiating the specifics, Village Administrator Mark Rooney said.

DiMaggio has been on paid leave since April 26, 2024.

The last Fire and Police Commission hearing on Feb. 13 was suspended because attorneys said they were working on a settlement that would be going to the Village Board.

“They did not approve the actual document because we did not have one to approve,” Rooney said of the Village Board. “One paragraph is crucial. Until we get that paragraph negotiated – close, but no cigar.”

DiMaggio was sworn in as a Campton Hills police officer on April 19, 2022. He was placed on paid leave April 26, 2024, his attorney said, at a cost to the village of more than $62,500.

The village provided some records related to DiMaggio in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, but denied other portions of the request.

The Kane County Chronicle filed a request for review of the denial from the Illinois Attorney General Public Access Counselor.