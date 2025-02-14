Campton Hills cop’s disciplinary hearing suspended pending settlement

The continued disciplinary hearing for a Campton Hills police officer ended minutes after it began on Thursday, with attorneys saying the Village Board would take it up at a later date for settlement.

Officer Dominic DiMaggio has been on paid leave since April 26, 2024 in retaliation for his union activities, his attorney Patrick Walsh had said at the Feb. 5 Fire and Police Commission hearing. The hearing was continued to Thursday, Feb. 13.

Commission Chairman Sam Gallucci said the hearing was based on a complaint from Chief James Levand “seeking the termination of Officer DiMaggio.”

“In addition to the complaint, Chief Levand also filed a motion to have Mr. DiMaggio put on administrative leave without pay, pending the determination of charges against Mr. DiMaggio,” Gallucci said.

Within moments, Anthony Becknek, the attorney representing Levand and the village, asked for the hearing to be suspended.

“After much consideration and discussion between the village and Officer DiMaggio, and counsel involved, what we decided to do – in the best interest of the village and Officer DiDMaggio – there won’t be a hearing today,” Becknek said.

“We feel as if a resolution is in the best interest of the village as well as Officer DiMaggio,” Becknek said. “We’re going to be moving the hearing to be resolved in another manner, to which it’s going to be taken up under the Village Board at a later date.”

Walsh said he agreed with Becknek’s statements.

“We are moving to stay this hearing, and at some point we’ll be filing a motion to dismiss the charges,” Walsh said.

The commission voted 2-1 to accept suspending the hearing.

DiMaggio was sworn in as a Campton Hills police officer on April 19, 2022. He was placed on paid leave April 26, 2024, his attorney said, at a cost to the village of more than $62,500.

Village officials did not respond to an email asking for comment about Walsh’s assertion that DiMaggio is being disciplined because he tried to organize a union.

Walsh said the unionizing effort was unsuccessful.

The Kane County Chronicle has a Freedom of Information Act request pending for documents related to disciplinary actions taken against DiMaggio.