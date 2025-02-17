Kane County Audubon to feature bird walks, a road trip and more this March

Bird watchers Roger Melhouse of Yorkville (from left), Terry Murray of Aurora and Sid Padgaonkar of Streamwood walk a trail during a 2016 monthly Kane County Audubon Society walk near Nelson Lake at Dick Young Forest Preserve. (Mary Beth)

Kane County Audubon events for March 2025:

Bird Walk at Nelson Lake/Dick Young Forest Preserve:

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 1, the Kane County Audubon invites bird enthusiasts and nature lovers to join their monthly bird walk around Nelson Lake. The walk will begin in the parking lot by the silo, located at Nelson Lake Road in Batavia. This leisurely walk offers participants the opportunity to observe birds and explore the natural beauty of the area. The event is open to individuals of all experience levels.

For questions, contact leader Tim Klimowski at 630-802-1153.

Road trip to Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge:

At 8 a.m. Saturday, March 8, join the Kane County Audubon for a road trip to Emiquon National Wildlife Refuge in Havana, Ill. In honor of Jon Duerr, who led this trip for many years, participants will explore this important site where the confluence of the Illinois and Spoon Rivers provides excellent habitat for water birds, along with prairie, forest and marsh habitats. The drive takes about three hours.

Those wishing to carpool can meet at 5 a.m. at the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center in St. Charles to share a ride. John and Regina will be overnighting in Pekin for a shorter drive. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at McDonald’s in Havana.

Let the leaders know if you plan to attend so no one is left behind.

For questions, contact leaders John and Regina at 630-715-0428.

Kane County Audubon Monthly Meeting:

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 12, join the Kane County Audubon for their monthly meeting at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center in St. Charles. The program, “Birds and Buildings: Preventing Casualties During Migration,” will be presented by filmmaker Mitchell Wenkus.

In October 2023, nearly 1,000 birds migrating south along Chicago’s lakefront were killed after striking the illuminated windows of the McCormick Place convention center. This tragedy highlights a growing problem in the United States and worldwide—bird collisions with buildings. It is estimated that such collisions kill hundreds of millions of birds annually in the U.S., reducing the total bird population by 2 to 9 percent.

The McCormick Place incident inspired Wenkus, a Chicago filmmaker, to produce a documentary about the issue and potential solutions. Attendees will watch a screening of this thought-provoking short film, followed by a Q&A session with Wenkus and representatives from Chicago Bird Collision Monitors.

The Hickory Knolls Discovery Center is located in James O. Breen Community Park, at the intersection of Campton Hills and Peck roads in St. Charles, with entrances off both roads. The building is at the far west end of the parking lot.

For questions, contact John Sprovieri at 630-776-0924.

Bird walk at SEBA Park:

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 15, join the Kane County Audubon for a bird walk at SEBA Park in South Elgin. Enjoy a scenic walk along the Fox River as you search for late winter birds.

For questions, contact leader Barb Rask at 630-464-7490.

Bird walk at Quarry Park:

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 22, join the Kane County Audubon for a bird walk at Quarry Park in Batavia. This week, the group will continue their explorations of the Fox River.

For questions, contact leader Joy Duerr at 630-485-9511.

Bird walk at Fabyan Forest Preserve:

At 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 29, join the Kane County Audubon for a bird walk at Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva. Attendees should meet in the parking lot by the Japanese Gardens. This walk will feature riverside paths, woods and gardens, offering a variety of habitats to explore.

For questions, contact leader Nancy Schnaitman at 630-822-5452.

Kane County Audubon is the local chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society and meets at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month September through May.

Field trips, bird walks and nature hikes are scheduled on Saturdays throughout the year and in lieu of the meeting on the second Wednesday of June, July and August.

Events are open to the public and newcomers and families are always welcome.

For more information on the Kane County Audubon, call John Sprovieri at 630-776-0924 or visit kanecountyaudubon.org.

For information on Illinois Audubon Society, call 217-544-BIRD (2473), or visit illinoisaudubon.org.