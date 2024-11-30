Waubonsie Valley scores first 13 points, routs Marmion in Windmill Classic

BATAVIA – Waubonsie Valley coach Andrew Schweitzer certainly has lofty goals for his 2024-25 team.

“Our motto is there are no limits,” Schweitzer said. “We can go wherever we want to go.”

With high expectations, the Warriors - led by three-year varsity starter senior Tyreek Coleman - cruised past Marmion Academy 59-28 in Friday’s 49th annual Ken Peddy Windmill Classic game hosted by Batavia.

“I am a senior and being the point guard as a sophomore I have been a leader for three years,” Coleman said. “I hold players accountable and I am a leader for the younger players.”

Schweitzer praised Coleman.

“Tyreek is a special player,” the Warriors coach said. “He is a great leader and he is like another coach on the floor. He makes suggestions and helps out the younger players.”

Making its first six shots, Waubonsie Valley (3-0) jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back against Marmion. During that run, Coleman scored nine points and Kristopher Mporokoso canned a 3-pointer.

Marmion’s (2-2) first points came on a 3-pointer by David Malley with 3:43 left in the initial quarter to make the score 13-3.

Connecting on 15-of-25 shots for 60%, the Warriors led 34-15 at halftime.

Coleman scored 11 and Moses Wilson seven as the Warriors led by 19 after 16 minutes.

All of the Cadets’ 15 points came on 3-pointers. Malley drilled two 3-pointers and Matt Murray, Ali Tharwani and Caden Anderson each made a 3.

For the game, Marmion made 7-of-23 from 3-point range for 30%. The Cadets made just two two-point field goals.

“We are going to shoot a lot of 3s,” Marmion coach Joe Piekarz said. “They (Waubonsie Valley) are very long and very deep. There were no openings to get the ball inside. We have a young team and playing a team like Waubonsie Valley this early in the season, it is a welcome to the varsity 32 minutes. We hope our younger players will keep improving. I like we are playing hard for 32 minutes. The effort is there.”

Coleman led the Warriors with 17 points and Josh Tinney added 15.

“I like where we are defensively,” Schweitzer said. “We have some work to do offensively, especially in the half court.”

