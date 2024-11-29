Geneva hosts 2 Toys for Tots dropoff sites

For more information about the Toys for Tots program, visit toysfortots.org.

Geneva is participating in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, officials announced in a news release.

New, unerapped gifts can be dropped off the foyer of the Building Department at City Hall, 109 James St., and in the vestibule at the Public Works Department, 1800 South St., Geneva.

The last day to donate is Monday, Dec. 9.

The American Public Works Association-Fox Valley Branch, of which Geneva is a member, is a partner with this donation program, according to the release.

The need for toys remains high with many families experiencing economic hardships.

More information is available at the Toys For Tots website, www.toysfortots.org.