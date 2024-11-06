State rep. Dan Ugaste ahead in reelection bid

Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) is in the lead as he looks to continue representing the 63rd House District in Springfield. With 99% of the votes counted at just after midnight Wednesday, Ugaste was ahead of Democrat Linda Robertson of St. Charles with 32,890 votes to Robertson’s 26,011.

A win would be Ugaste’s fourth term in Springfield. It is the only political office he has held.

Ugaste said he was running for office because Illinois is in decline in a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire. He said that property taxes in the state are too high, and he wants to create opportunity in the state.