November 06, 2024
Shaw Local
State rep. Dan Ugaste ahead in reelection bid

Geneva Republican is looking for fourth term in the statehouse

By Kevin Solari
Dan Ugaste

Dan Ugaste (Shelly Stark)

Dan Ugaste (R-Geneva) is in the lead as he looks to continue representing the 63rd House District in Springfield. With 99% of the votes counted at just after midnight Wednesday, Ugaste was ahead of Democrat Linda Robertson of St. Charles with 32,890 votes to Robertson’s 26,011.

A win would be Ugaste’s fourth term in Springfield. It is the only political office he has held.

Ugaste said he was running for office because Illinois is in decline in a Shaw Local News Network questionnaire. He said that property taxes in the state are too high, and he wants to create opportunity in the state.

