Batavia 101 school board president, vice president on track to retain seats

Both the president and vice president incumbents are poised to retain their seats on the Batavia School District 101 board. They will be welcoming two new-comers following the election. (Sandy Bressner / Kane County Chronicle)

Two incumbents look poised to retain their seats on the Batavia District 101 board while welcoming two new faces.

According to unofficial results from the Kane County Clerk’s Office, incumbent and board president Craig Meadows received 3,622 votes while another incumbent and board vice president, Aaron Kilburg, received 3,693.

The two newcomers on track to take seats on the board are Katherine “Katy” Swiecicki, with 3,689 votes and Kristin Gehrels, with 3,586 votes.

Kilburg said he was excited to serve another term.

“It was a higher turnout than expected, so it was good to see the voters engaged,” Kilburg said. “They were looking for people that were going to be advocates for public schools and our students and they voted for people who are engaged in the community and that are visible and accountable to voters.”

Kilburg said he thinks a lot of recent accomplishments by the board resonated with the voters.

“I’m excited that we just passed a five-year strategic plan, we renewed our superintendents, and we signed the teachers’ and Batavia Education Support Professional Association contract,” he said. “Everything’s in line now to do a lot of good work to move the district forward. I’m excited we have a team in-place to focus on what’s right for Batavia students.”

Swiecicki said her election shows her hard work speaking out against discrimination and bullying in the community is really motivating a lot of people.

“It’s very surreal. I hope what resonated was my message of including all Batavia students, parents and teachers in our consideration of policy as we help shape our future,” Swiecicki said. “My biggest issue has been the bullying. I hope we can help make those students affected feel heard and seen and believed about with their experiences that they have been continuously reporting to the district.”

Following the election, Gehrels said she believes the support the four leading candidates received from the Batavia Education Association really helped push them over the top.

“It was great to have them backing up my campaign and supporting me,” Gehrels said. “I’m ready to get to work. There’s been ongoing discussions of bullying and harassment at the school that I’d like to get involved in. I’d like to continue providing at the high school level different options for kids that include opportunities to pursue the trades or find other resources they require.”