Kane County Cougars introduce new ownership

Former Kane County Cougars owner Bob Froehlich, right, holds a jersey with President of REV Entertainment Sean Decker before Rev Entertainment announced they are the new owners of the Kane County Cougars during a press conference Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

The message Wednesday morning was clear: Kane County Cougars fans can expect the same team they know and love.

The new and former owners of the Kane County Cougars invited press, stakeholders and season ticket holders to Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva on Wednesday, April 2 to officially introduce new ownership group REV Entertainment.

About 40 people were in attendance, notably Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, Kane County treasurer Chris Lauzen, and Cougars mascots Ozzie and Annie.

The event began with former owner Dr. Bob Froehlich, REV Entertainment President Sean Decker and President of the Forest Preserve District Bill Lenert, followed by a Q&A session between Decker and season ticket holders.

Froehlich said while you can’t control the games you win or lose, you can control the experience and atmosphere you provide, for which he credited General Manager and Cougars VP Curtis Haug.

“There is no better atmosphere for the players and the fans than the experience at a baseball game of the Kane County Cougars,”Froehlich said. “That atmosphere is a reflection, in my opinion, of one of the best front offices in all of baseball.”

“I believe that no individual truly ever owns a minor league baseball team,” Froelich said. “The team belongs to the community. At best, owners like me are just temporary caretakers. We’re entrusted with protecting and enhancing that community treasure.”

Froehlich said there is no one better suited to continue enhancing Kane County’s community treasure than REV Entertainment and gifted Decker with his own jersey after introducing him.

“I want to be very clear; the Kane County Cougars aren’t going anywhere,” Decker said. “We love this place, we invested in this place and we want to be here until the end of time.”

Decker assured fans that they should not expect any wholesale changes to the environment they currently expect or increases to ticket prices.

“We’re here to add to what we believe is already a local and national treasure,” Decker said.

Lenert said it is rare for all 24 commission members of the Kane County Forest Preserve District, which owns Northwestern Medicine Field, to agree on something, but in approving REV Entertainment as the team’s new owners, the votes were unanimous.

“They are by far the best partner we could get,” Lenert said. ”We feel REV Entertainment will not only create a better stadium, but a better atmosphere and venue fore everyone that comes to the games."

Texas-based REV Entertainment is an entertainment partner of the Texas Rangers and managing partner of Cougars’ competitor, the Cleburne Railroaders. The Cougars and Railroaders are scheduled to face each other several times this season.

After the conference, Decker sat down with several season ticket holders and fielded questions about the future of the Cougars franchise and possible future improvements to the ballpark. While there are no official plans to be made public yet, Decker threw around ideas like a bigger outfield display and improved stat monitoring.