Kane SAO Mosser receives Women of Power Award

ane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser (center) receives the Women of Power Award Sept. 21 from the Quad County Urban League at annual Women's Empowerment Summit. Also from left are Theodia Gillespie, President and CEO; Board Member Dianne Engram; Director of Government Affairs Kay Page; Senior Manager of Strategic Planning Carla Dennis; and Board Chair Nina Hunter. (Provided by Kane County State's Attorney's Office)

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser accepted the Quad County Urban League’s Women of Power Award for leadership in criminal justice and forging new roles and inspiration for women, girls and future generations, according to a news release.

The League presented Mosser with the award at its 10th annual Women’s Empowerment Summit on March 21 at the Chicago Marriott Naperville.

Founded in 1975, the Quad County Urban League supports racial justice, civil rights, and economic empowerment for African Americans and others within the Quad Counties, made up of DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Women of Power Award alongside so many incredible leaders,” Mosser stated in the release, referring to previous honorees U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, Comptroller Susana Mendoza and Appellate Court Justices Cynthia Cobbs and Linda Davenport.

“The Women’s Empowerment Summit is a vital platform for inspiring and uplifting women and girls to shape a brighter future, and I want to thank the Quad County Urban League both for this recognition and for their unwavering commitment to our communities,” Mosser stated in the release. “This award reflects the dedication of my amazing team, who work every day to advocate for victims and hold offenders accountable while also creating opportunities for rehabilitation and second chances.”

President and CEO of the Quad County Urban League Theodia Gillespie credited Mosser’s “exceptional leadership exemplifies the true spirit of a Woman of Power” for receiving the award.

“Throughout her tenure, Jamie Mosser has demonstrated resilience, courage, and an unwavering commitment to justice and equality,” Gillespie stated in the release. “Her tireless advocacy for victims and survivors, dedication to equitable reform within the criminal justice system, and persistent pursuit of fairness have left a profound impact on the communities we serve.”

Gillespie credited Mosser’s leadership for not only driving tangible change but inspiring future generations “to pursue justice with integrity and compassion.”

“As we commemorate our legacy, we also look to the future, inspired by leaders like Jamie Mosser, whose influence will continue to uplift and strengthen our communities for generations to come,” Gillespie stated in the release.”

The award recognizes that Mosser prioritized safety-guided criminal justice reform since taking office in 2020.

In her first term, Mosser initiated new programs to address the root causes of criminal behavior. These include the Collaborative Diversion Program, which helps those who have cycled in and out of the criminal legal system as a result of substance use, mental illness or a lack of resources. She expanded deferred prosecution initiatives through the new DUI Rehabilitative Court, which seeks to reduce repeat DUI offenses; and the First Offender Weapons Deferred Prosecution Program, which holds offenders accountable without ignoring the needs of victims.

Mosser targeted inefficiency and inconsistency in the court system by restructuring her office under a vertical prosecution model, where a single prosecutor is assigned to a case from beginning to end, handling all stages, which can improve conviction rates and victim satisfaction.

Her office also established specialized units to investigate and prosecute child exploitation and human trafficking offenses.

Throughout it all, she has ensured the office remain focused on a trauma-informed, victim-centered approach, particularly in domestic violence cases, the release stated.

Mosser played a key role in negotiating changes to the SAFE-T Act, which provided extensive criminal justice reform. She also led the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act, which ended cash bail in Illinois.

Mosser also worked to refine the recently passed Karina’s Law, requiring local law enforcement to remove guns from a person who has order of protection against them.

In July 2023, Karina Gonzalez’s husband, Jose Alvarez, shot and killed her and her daughter, Daniela, 15, in their Little Village home, despite an order of protection against him. The gun owner can request the weapons be returned at the end of the order of protection, according to the law.

Mosser serves on the boards of Mutual Ground, which provides shelter and counseling for domestic violence victims; and Rise From the Ashes, which provides free legal services in child custody and divorce, to those leaving abusive relationships.

She also serves on the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Elder Law, which studies ways state courts can better serve the needs of older adults; and the Illinois Judicial Conference’s Emerging Adults Task Force, which studies and recommends best practices for courts working with emerging adults ages 18 to 24.

“My office remains committed to ensuring Kane County is a safe community where justice is both fair and effective,” Mosser stated in the release.

The Women’s Empowerment Summit is an annual event intended to foster connections and empower women to break barriers and become the leaders of tomorrow, the release stated.