Burns has close lead in Geneva mayor race

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns (left) maintains a tight lead over his opponent Karsten Pawlik, according to unofficial vote totals. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

It’s a close race for Geneva mayor, with incumbent Kevin Burns leading his opponent Karsten Pawlik by just 118 votes, according to unofficial results.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Burns had 2,945 votes to Pawlik’s 2,827, according to the Kane County Clerk’s Office’s unofficial numbers.

It’s not the first close race Burns has run. In 2021, he won by less than 300 votes.

On Tuesday evening, Kane County Clerk John Cunningham said there were about 1,000 mail-in ballots still outstanding in the county, and vote totals could change over the next 15 days as they come in and are counted.