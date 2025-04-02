April 02, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Burns has close lead in Geneva mayor race

1,000 mail-in ballots could affect vote totals over next couple of weeks

By Kevin Solari
Geneva mayoral candidates Kevin Burns, incumbent, and Karsten Pawlik get ready to speak at the candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County was held on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 at the Geneva Public Library.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns (left) maintains a tight lead over his opponent Karsten Pawlik, according to unofficial vote totals. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

It’s a close race for Geneva mayor, with incumbent Kevin Burns leading his opponent Karsten Pawlik by just 118 votes, according to unofficial results.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, Burns had 2,945 votes to Pawlik’s 2,827, according to the Kane County Clerk’s Office’s unofficial numbers.

It’s not the first close race Burns has run. In 2021, he won by less than 300 votes.

On Tuesday evening, Kane County Clerk John Cunningham said there were about 1,000 mail-in ballots still outstanding in the county, and vote totals could change over the next 15 days as they come in and are counted.

GenevaKane CountyLocal News2025 Election