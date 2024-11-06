Karina Villa in lead for Senate District 25

State Sen. Karina Villa (second from left) joins supporters, as well as a pair of onlookers with an opposing viewpoint, to raise the Pride flag in Batavia in honor of June being Pride Month. Villa was leading her bid for reelection Nov. 5, 2024. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

It looks like Karina Villa, the West Chicago Democrat representing Illinois Senate District 25, will be heading back to Springfield. With 99% of the votes counter, the Associated Press called the race for Villa at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Villa had 44,886 votes to the 31,626 her GOP opponent, Heather Brown of West Chicago.

Villa began her political career by running for her local school board, according to her campaign website. Later, when she ran for state representative, she flipped the 49th Representative District from Republican to Democrat. She was elected to the Illinois State Senate in 2020.