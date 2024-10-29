Applications for the 2025 St. Charles Fine Art Show now open

Hundreds attended the annual Fine Art Show on May 25 and 26, 2024, in downtown St. Charles. (David Petesch)

St. Charles artists wishing to participate in the 2025 Fine Art Show can apply now.

Applications are now open at www.stcharlesfineartshow.com, and must be submitted by Jan. 31.

The free outdoor show will be held on Riverside Avenue downtown from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 24 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 25.

The event will showcase the work of about 100 artists in various mediums including ceramics, digital art, drawing and illustration, jewelry, photography, glass, sculpture, and more. All exhibits will be available for sale.

Exhibits will be judged, and artists will win cash prizes along with awards for Best of Show, Awards of Excellence and Judges Awards.

Only original art may be entered. Prints and reproductions must be limited to 10 percent of the overall display. Commercial products or multiples of any works will not be accepted.

For more information on the 2025 St. Charles Fine Art Show, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com, and contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967 with further questions.