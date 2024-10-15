Man accused in attack on child in St. Charles charged with murder in separate stabbing

An Elgin man now facing three counts of felony first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of another man on Oct. 12, was previously charged with felony aggravated battery in an unprovoked attack on a juvenile in St. Charles on Sept. 28.

According to the new release about the stabbing, Anderson A. Contreras, 21, was also charged with felony aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Court records show that Kane County Associate Judge Lawrence Lobb released Contreras on pre-trial supervision following the attack on the juvenile at the Thompson Middle School football field.

In the attack on the juvenile, Contreras was charged with three counts of felony aggravated battery in a public place and two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of resisting a police officer, according to court records and a news release from St. Charles police.

Contreras’s address is listed as the 700 block of Dundee Avenue, Elgin in the newer charge, but the previous release regarding the attack on the juvenile listed him as homeless.

Elgin police responded to the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m. Oct. 12 to a report of a stabbing, according to the release.

Police found the victim with life-threatening injuries in the torso. He was taken to Advocate Sherman Hospital and later died from his injuries, according to the release. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

After police investigated, Contreras was taken into custody, charged and transported to the Kane County jail while awaiting pre-trial detention hearings.

He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 24 for the felony murder charges, and on Oct. 30 for the felony aggravated battery charges, court records show.

The three murder charges are delineated as intending to cause death or great bodily harm; probability of causing death; and forcible felony. If convicted, the minimum punishment is 20 years in prison, the maximum is life in prison.

Contreras was on pretrial supervision for misdemeanor domestic battery charges from August when the Sept. 28 incident occurred. He was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16 for that charge, court records show.

Judge Lobb did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser also did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about Contreras’s release.