Police: Man charged after attacking juvenile at St. Charles middle school football field

St. Charles police charged a homeless Elgin man with aggravated battery after what police say was an unprovoked attack on a juvenile on Sept. 28 at the Thompson Middle School football field, according to a news release from police.

Police were called at approximately 2 p.m. to the 700 block of W. Main St where juvenile was reportedly using the football field alone when a man approached and battered them; the assailant was later identified as Anderson Contreras, 21, of Elgin, according to the release.

After striking the juvenile, Contreras ran away, heading west. An officer located Contreras in the 1300 block of W. Main St., and pursued him on foot before making the arrest, according to police.

Contreras was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of resisting arrest, court records show.

Contreras was on pretrial supervision for misdemeanor domestic battery charges from August when the incident occurred, and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16 for that charge, court records show.

Contreras was granted pretrial supervision and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30.