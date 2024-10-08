Brewster Creek Forest Preserve hosting Native American history presentation

Join the Forest Preserve District of Kane County this fall for Little Saplings, a monthly program designed for children aged three to five years that aims to foster a love for nature and inspire young minds. (Graphic provided by Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host a presentation on Native American history from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Barbara Belding Lodge, located within Brewster Creek Forest Preserve at 6N921 Illinois Route 25, in St. Charles.

The presentation, “Learn from the Experts: Singing Bird and the Importance of Native American Women in Illinois History,” will be led by Kim Sigafus, an Ojibwa author who writes Native American fiction, non-fiction, and children’s and young adult books.

Sigafus will tell stories about Singing Bird, Blackhawk’s wife, and Hononegah, all while dressed in Native American attire, according to a news release from the forest preserve district. She will also talk about women’s roles in their husbands’ lives and within the family unit, and how those lives affected the history of Illinois, according to a news release.

There will be native items on site for attendees to pick up and view.

Attendees will also learn a native language, listen to native music and have the chance to play a native drum, according to the release.

Advanced registration is required and costs $15 a person.

This program is for ages 18 and above.

To register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

For more information, visit kaneforest.com or search @forestpreserve on social media.