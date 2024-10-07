‘Angels on Earth’: Pets receive blessings at Geneva Lutheran Church

Golden Retriever Casey paws at her owner, Barb Beshears of Lisle, during the Blessing of the Animals that was held at Geneva Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

The front lawn of Geneva Lutheran Church was filled with wagging tails and full hearts on Saturday morning, Oct. 5, during the church’s first pet blessing event at 301 S. Third St.

While the pets were the ones receiving the blessings at the event, most of those in attendance said their lives have been blessed by their pets, and were simply returning the favor.

The blessings were done by Pastor Trudy Stoffel, who said the event was intended to celebrate how important pets are to people. She said most people say pets are part of their family and are always there for them, so they wanted to bless that.

“It’s really about celebrating the value that our pets have in our lives, and they’re part of God’s creation,” Stoffel said. “That’s really the most important thing, just celebrating god’s creation and how we’re woven together.”

The blessings were tailored to each individual pet, but all included a prayer and blessing for the joy that they bring us, or for any challenge they may be facing.

Pastor Jane Perkolup gives a blessing to Ava, a teacup poodle, as her owner Cici Ruby looks on, at the Blessing of the Animals that was held at Geneva Lutheran Church on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Local News Network)

“Pets accompany people through really difficult times in their lives and can be a force for healing,” Stoffel said.

That was certainly the case for church member Barbara Noble and her dog, Toby.

Noble rescued Toby, an 8-year-old Shih Tzu, after her husband Tom was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s to serve as an emotional support animal. She said being around Toby always kept Tom calm.

Toby is a church member himself, having been attending mass regularly for years, always sitting on her Tom’s lap during services. After Tom died in March, Noble said Toby has gone just about everywhere with her.

“Everybody knows Toby, and gets so excited when they see him,” Noble said. “The fact that he has blessed me in so many ways. He was a great blessing to Tom, and so he’s very deserving of a blessing.”

A common theme among those at the event was how impactful their pets have been on their lives and how much joy they bring them.

St. Charles resident Joel Parker was taking Ella, a 5-month-old English bulldog, for a walk Saturday morning and saw signs for the event, and decided to bring her back to receive a blessing.

Parker got Ella after his last bulldog passed away in August, and he said this was the first time he had ever had a dog blessed. Parker’s pets’ importance to him was made evident by the portrait of his last dog he has tattooed on his bicep.

Church member Maria Smith brought Nigel, her 1-year-old Old English sheepdog, to receive a blessing.

“Who doesn’t need a blessing?” Smith said. “I just think it’s nice. I really think they’re angels on earth. Dogs are so loyal, they don’t judge, they live in the moment.”

Smith said Nigel has been a blessing in her life, and he came to her at a very hard time. Last year, her partner Mark passed away suddenly, and shortly after she lost her dog to cancer.

“He really saved me,” Smith said. “I think that’s what animals do for people.”

Church member Chris Meier brought a pair of rescued Brittany Spaniels, 5-month-old Hazel and 10-year-old Sophie, who also goes by Piggy, to the event for blessings. He said it was the first time they had received blessings, and he was hoping it would help with raising the high-energy pup.

“[Hazel] needs to be blessed because she’s a puppy,” Meier said. “We need all the help we can get.”

The church’s director of communications Faith Sax said this was the first time they have held a pet blessing event, which was inspired by retired pastor Jane Perkolup, who had done similar events before while serving at other churches.

At the event, free doggy treat bags were given away, guests could participate in free raffles and a brief worship service was also held out on the lawn.

New Start Dog Rescue had a tent set up at the event and brought several rescues out to receive blessings. New Start volunteer Marianne Albertson said this was the first time the rescue organization had participated in a pet blessing event.

“I love it,” Albertson said. “I just think it brings everyone together. Of course, the dogs are blessed anyway. I would think all pets are loved by God, so it’s just a good way to celebrate it and we were lucky enough to be a part of it.”