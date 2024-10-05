Explore Elburn’s Johnson’s Mounds Forest Preserve with a free scavenger hunt

Get ready for a free scavenger hunt, followed by lunch, from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, at Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve, 41W600 Hughes Road, Elburn. (Graphic provided by Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host a scavenger hunt from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Johnson’s Mound Forest Preserve, 41W600 Hughes Road, Elburn.

Attendees will meet a naturalist at the preserve shelter to gather directions and supplies, then hit the trails to see if they can find everything on the list.

Once completed, attendees will return to the shelter to claim a prize on a first come, first served basis.

After the hunt, participants can explore the forest preserve and enjoy lunch in the shelter.

Space is limited for this free program. Advance registration is required.

To register or for more information, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

The forest preserve district can be found on social media by searching @forestpreserve.