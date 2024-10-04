Batavia Public Library to host presentation on Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners

Batavia Public Library, at 10 S. Batavia Ave. The library will host a presentation from the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. (Photo Provided by Batavia Public Library)

The Batavia Public Library will host a gardening program on mushrooms and fungi at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. Batavia Plain Dirt Gardener Karen Jensen Smeets will conduct this program.

The presentation is of interest to gardeners, naturalists, photographers and others with a special interest in mushrooms and fungi and their role in our environment.

The meeting provides an opportunity for club members and those interested in joining the Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners to become familiar with other members and the club in general.

The club is open to all persons interested in gardening.

For more information, visit bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org or email bataviaplaindirtgardeners@gmail.com.