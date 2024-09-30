Kane County property transfers: Aug. 22 to Sept. 4, 2024

Batavia

Dan A. Wash to Gregory L. and Patricia M. Medrano, Residence at 1034 Willow Lane, Batavia, $513,000, Sept. 4.

Kane County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed, Residence at 1208 Brandywine Circle, Batavia, $230,500, Aug. 30.

Kevin Steingart to Donald A. Breivik, Residence at 1340 Thoria Road, Batavia, $200,000, Sept. 3.

Impact Capital LLC to Jamie Kruse and Irene Fitzgerald, Residence at 1632 Hadley Drive, Batavia, $520,000, Aug. 29.

Eldon P. Frydendall to Maxwell James and Tara Marie Taylor, Residence at 228 Delia St., Batavia, $256,000, Aug. 28.

Gadini O. Delisca to Ann Simon and Thomas Puthenpurakal, Residence at 2S291 Nelson Lake Road, Batavia, $1.5 million, Sept. 4.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Kanoshia Ferguson, Residence at 367 Schroeder Trail, Batavia, $667,500, Aug. 30.

Bernice Monteleone to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 36W283 McKee St., Batavia, $875,500, Aug. 29.

Roger A. Tintinger to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 36W283 McKee St., Batavia, $656,500, Aug. 29.

Monteleone Trust to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 36W283 McKee St., Batavia, $875,500, Aug. 29.

Wesley R. Weirich to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 36W283 McKee St., Batavia, $218,000, Aug. 29.

Peter A. Mileris to Chris A. Studebaker, Residence at 410 N. River St., Batavia, $243,000, Aug. 22.

Christopher Wilson to Timothy Sipes and Betsy A. Nelson, Residence at 428 Mill St. Unit 428, Batavia, $325,000, Aug. 28.

Debbie Culbertson to Brian J. Banahan, Residence at 508 Douglas Road, Batavia, $389,000, Sept. 3.

Jill D. Close to Cody W. Gunnell, Residence at 534 S. Prairie St., Batavia, $250,000, Sept. 3.

Keith E. Stares to Margaret and Matthew Willis, Residence at 621 Church St., Batavia, $385,000, Sept. 4.

Bass Trust to Adam and Amanda Mendoza, Residence at 683 Paddock Lane, Batavia, $442,000, Aug. 29.

Raymond D. Smith to Joshua Kaiser, Residence at 733 Ekman Drive, Batavia, $615,000, Sept. 3.

Campton Hills

Shodeen Homes LLC to Timothy M. Ohlrich and Shelby L. Byrne, Residence at 04N111 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills, $831,500, Aug. 30.

Shodeen Homes LLC to James R. and Lori E. Pottker, Residence at 04N120 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills, $695,000, Aug. 22.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Michael C. and Laura K. Kizman, Residence at 39W664 Louisa May Alcott Drive, Campton Hills, $955,000, Aug. 28.

Elburn

Calatlantic Group LLC to Slate Non NC Property Owner LLC, Residence at 1431 Keller St., Elburn, $443,000, Sept. 4.

Amanda K. Leas to Justin Stiles and Kelly A. Williams, Residence at 200 W. South St., 9B, Elburn, $229,000, Aug. 29.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Peter J. and Miranda K. E. Kiczula, Residence at 207 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $465,000, Sept. 3.

Shepke Trust to Mark and Kylie Metz, Residence at 220 N. Third St., Elburn, $300,000, Aug. 28.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Amy E. Fleck, Residence at 231 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $395,000, Aug. 28.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Thomas Richard and Jorden L. Warner, Residence at 248 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $475,000, Aug. 28.

Russ Wendling to Carlos Ortega Guerrero, Residence at 2S175 Harter Road, Elburn, $295,000, Sept. 3.

Bishop Trust to Michael J. and Meghan M. Whitted, Residence at 41W255 Campton Hills Road, Elburn, $3 million, Aug. 30.

Colin F. Shulick to Mark Shulick and Patricia A. Parilli Shulick, Residence at 509 Banbury Ave., Elburn, $375,000, Sept. 3.

Shanne L. Laux to Jack Swiertz, Residence at 600 Maple Ave., Elburn, $429,000, Aug. 30.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Meghan E. McLallen, Residence at 696 Maplewood Circle, Elburn, $386,500, Aug. 22.

Clifford P. Nitti to Bryan and Erin Nau, Residence at 982 Sears Circle, Elburn, $370,000, Aug. 29.

Geneva

Roger A. Heppermann to Donald and Paige Adeli, Residence at 0S107 N. Mathewson Lane, Geneva, $1.2 million, Sept. 3.

Michael D. Acklin to Joshua James Michelson, Residence at 10 Bridgeport Lane, Geneva, $499,000, Sept. 4.

Darren M. Lackey to Robert Arlen Johnson Jr. and Christine Ann Johnson, Residence at 109 Kenston Court, Geneva, $605,000, Aug. 29.

Andrew T. Ulijasz to Paul A. and Bailey V. Preusse, Residence at 1116 Dunstan Road, Geneva, $820,000, Aug. 22.

Michelle Marie Klasen to Jeremy J. Foy and Caitlin Foy, Residence at 1134 Brentwood Place, Geneva, $330,000, Aug. 27.

Dave A. Scholl to Meghan Possley, Residence at 127 N. Lincoln Ave., Geneva, $430,000, Aug. 27.

Jennifer L. Joyce to Nikolas Mirjanic, Residence at 1314 Windsor Court, Geneva, $292,500, Aug. 30.

Territorial Development Inc. to Sarah Mejia, Residence at 1937 Gary Lane, Geneva, $80,000, Aug. 27.

David T. Hellyer Jr. to Maladra Trust, Residence at 215 Campbell Court, Geneva, $779,000, Aug. 27.

Charlotte M. Earl to Bruce E. and Jill T. Johnson, Residence at 2271 Vanderbilt Drive, Geneva, $325,000, Aug. 29.

Judy A. Demar Raddatz to Sharon Beck Trust and Thomas C. Gould Trust, Residence at 395 Colonial Circle, Geneva, $415,000, Sept. 3.

Doeckel Trust to Tennant Trust, Residence at 39W102 Fryendall Court, Geneva, $800,000, Aug. 28.

Liomar S. Mendoza to Jeffrey A. and Barbara L. Novak, Residence at 449 Prairieview Drive, Geneva, $670,000, Aug. 28.

Jennifer Lahaye to Michael Wians and Angelika Pacholek, Residence at 533 Lexington Drive, Geneva, $416,000, Sept. 3.

Ahern Trust to Alex and Lindsay Fairall, Residence at 556 Shepherd Lane, Geneva, $529,500, Aug. 27.

Carl G. Manisco to Justin and Jessica Lee, Residence at 820 Sunflower Drive, Geneva, $830,000, Aug. 26.

North Aurora

Jacqueline R. Schmidt to Luz Areli Reyes Galindo and Hugo Garcia, Residence at 111 Acorn Drive, North Aurora, $350,000, Aug. 28.

KMS Holdings LLC to T Hasegawa USA Inc., Residence at 194 Alder Drive, North Aurora, $8.9 million, Sept. 4.

Julie A. Dolin to Matthew and Rachel M. Johnson, Residence at 2665 Mc Duffee Circle, North Aurora, $516,000, Sept. 3.

Dr. Horton Inc. to Joseph C. and Diana L. Rizzo, Residence at 294 Ridley St., North Aurora, $385,000, Sept. 4.

Pszotka Trust to Mary Ann Moore, Residence at 506 Birchwood Drive, North Aurora, $352,000, Aug. 22.

St. Charles

Gene W. Cordray to Michael Anthony Garibay, Residence at 1202 Pomeroy Court, St. Charles, $380,000, Aug. 24.

Scott D. Evans to Matthew and Emily C. Morissette, Residence at 1231 S. 13th St., St. Charles, $405,000, Aug. 28.

Cheryl Josma to Bryant Hayes and Miluska Benavente, Residence at 136 Fairview Drive, St. Charles, $345,000, Aug. 22.

Javier Andujar to Criselda Cruz and Joseph Gomez, Residence at 1744 S. Seventh Ave., St. Charles, $350,000, Sept. 3.

CIM Trust to Marys Lane King LLC, Residence at 1812 Lucylle Ave., St. Charles, $243,000, Aug. 24.

Lori J. Lain to Matthew D. Alberts and Holly Alberts, Residence at 1914 Waverly Circle, St. Charles, $540,000, Sept. 3.

Eric M. Brendel to Kendall Partners Limited, Residence at 20 N. Fifth Ave., St. Charles, $435,000, Sept. 4.

Buoy Enterprises LLC to Suite Spot of St. Charles LLC, Residence at 2000 W. Main St. J, St. Charles, $375,000, Aug. 29.

Jeffrey Tennant to Christopher M. and Emily L. Pierce, Residence at 205 N. 11th Ave., St. Charles, $500,000, Aug. 27.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Deepakkumar and Yogitaben Patel, Residence at 221 Charlestowne Lake Drive, St. Charles, $455,000, Aug. 28.

Berkhout Trust to Paul and Karen Golis, Residence at 241 Auburn Court, St. Charles, $282,000, Aug. 29.

Robert Brunson to Matthew Robert Norburg and Michele Norburg, Residence at 2502 Majestic Oaks Lane, St. Charles, $850,000, Aug. 22.

Joseph W. Edell to David W. and Kerry M. Ryan, Residence at 2609 Royal Fox Court, St. Charles, $1 million, Sept. 3.

Thomas M. Mcgough Trust to Chicago Title Land Trust Co. TT, Residence at 3014 Glen Eagles Court, St. Charles, $1.2 million, Aug. 28.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Daxeshkumar Nutanbhai and Kashimirabahen Bakindrakuma Patel, Residence at 327 Basin Court, St. Charles, $365,000, Aug. 28.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Daxeshkumar Nutanbhai and Kashmirabahen Bakindrakuma Patel, Residence at 329 Basin Court, St. Charles, $365,000, Aug. 28.

Paulanna H. Wotring to Lindsay A. Pytlarz, Residence at 36W691 Red Haw Lane, St. Charles, $555,000, Aug. 22.

Angela Cudmore to Strata Fund I LLC, Residence at 38W449 Bonnie Court, St. Charles, $322,000, Sept. 4.

Lawrence H. Bessler to Salvatore Manzella, Residence at 38W480 Silver Glen Road, St. Charles, $766,000, Aug. 29.

Dean G. Christos to Alexander Doty and Nicole Belli, Residence at 39W029 Cloverfield Circle, St. Charles, $642,500, Aug. 24.

Kinnison Trust to Brian Bruns and Bridget Peterson, Residence at 40W342 Edgar Lee Masters Lane, St. Charles, $640,000, Sept. 3.

Timofei Bolshakov to Ian and Sarah Maher, Residence at 416 S. Ninth St., St. Charles, $315,000, Aug. 22.

Nicholas Topel to Mark A. and Elizabeth M. Littrell, Residence at 42W183 Ravine Drive, St. Charles, $665,000, Aug. 29.

Isaac Smith to John L. Toth and Carol Toth, Residence at 517 Heritage Court, St. Charles, $290,000, Aug. 22.

Steven Foresta to Michael and Denise Egizio, Residence at 532 Heritage Court, St. Charles, $425,000, Aug. 27.

Nicholas J. Schloemer to Isaac Lopera and Haley Snodgrass, Residence at 57 Dunham Place, St. Charles, $547,000, Sept. 3.

Wieslawa Dziedzic Misiewicz to Juan Gonzalez, Residence at 5N430 Fence Rail Court, St. Charles, $650,000, Sept. 3.

Todd M. Peterson to Scott D. Hannemann, Residence at 5N853 Weber Drive, St. Charles, $620,000, Aug. 27.

Derek Warnicke to Josh E. and Reiney M. Hays, Residence at 6N188 Clyde Court, St. Charles, $305,000, Aug. 28.

John Forsythe to Thomas and Amy Boileau, Residence at 6N289 E. Ridgewood Drive, St. Charles, $825,000, Aug. 28.

Quaas Trust to Michael W. and Kathryn L. Ditch, Residence at 735 Persimmon Drive, St. Charles, $683,000, Aug. 27.

Julie Schultz to David Adams, Residence at 908 S. 11th Ave., St. Charles, $375,000, Sept. 4.

South Elgin

Kimberly Marzano to Emmanuel K. and Adeleke T. Adeosun, Residence at 111 Ione Drive C, South Elgin, $302,000, Aug. 28.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Thomas Anthony and Anthony Michael Falcone, Residence at 123 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $350,000, Aug. 29.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Srikanth Randhi, Residence at 125 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $350,000, Sept. 4.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Lauren and Frank Wadas, Residence at 1304 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $436,000, Aug. 22.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Priyal and Anish A. Patel, Residence at 1324 Marston St., South Elgin, $536,500, Aug. 29.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Tyler and Mckenzie Hofmann, Residence at 1355 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $500,000, Aug. 28.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Gautamkumar R. and Ritaben G. Panchal, Residence at 149 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $492,000, Aug. 28.

Castoro Trust to Uriel Rodriguez Palacios, Residence at 225 Carla Drive, South Elgin, $240,000, Aug. 22.

Maria Castillo to Mark A. and Irene R. Castillo, Residence at 301 Stone St., South Elgin, $205,000, Aug. 27.

Jaks Enterprises LLC to Harmony Healing LLC, Residence at 460 Briargate Drive 150, South Elgin, $405,000, Sept. 3.

David Lee Falkenberg to Mopo LLC Leasing 1 Series, Residence at 670 Kenilworth Ave., South Elgin, $140,000, Aug. 27.

AFH Rent LLC to Joanna Malgorzata Petrun, Residence at 684 Fieldcrest Drive A, South Elgin, $244,000, Aug. 27.

Kathleen Rutta to Antonella and Giuseppe Badalamenti, Residence at 808 Riverside Drive, South Elgin, $300,000, Sept. 4.

Timothy Jansen to James V. Mackowiak and Lauren K. Mills, Residence at 820 Helen Ave., South Elgin, $300,000, Sept. 3.

Lukasz Bryniarski to Robert C. Albertson, Residence at 929 N. Camden Lane, South Elgin, $465,000, Aug. 29.

Sugar Grove

Peter J. Kiczula to Isabella R. Belsito and Brandon E. Guarnizo, Residence at 118 Arbor Ave., Sugar Grove, $350,000, Sept. 3.

Courtney M. Weijhner to Josue R. Mazariegos and Callie Mazariegos, Residence at 163 Meadows Court, Sugar Grove, $391,500, Sept. 3.

Ferrantino Trust to Luke J. and Monica M. Gorajski, Residence at 645 Ridgeview Lane, Sugar Grove, $520,000, Aug. 28.

Tracey Leigh Taylor Hagan to Patrick J. and Patricia L. Maurer, Residence at 700 Manor Hill Place, Sugar Grove, $400,000, Sept. 4.