September 30, 2024
Shaw Local
Kane County property transfers: Aug. 22 to Sept. 4, 2024

By Shaw Local News Network
Property transfers

Kane County property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Batavia

Dan A. Wash to Gregory L. and Patricia M. Medrano, Residence at 1034 Willow Lane, Batavia, $513,000, Sept. 4.

Kane County Sheriff to Saleem Mohammed, Residence at 1208 Brandywine Circle, Batavia, $230,500, Aug. 30.

Kevin Steingart to Donald A. Breivik, Residence at 1340 Thoria Road, Batavia, $200,000, Sept. 3.

Impact Capital LLC to Jamie Kruse and Irene Fitzgerald, Residence at 1632 Hadley Drive, Batavia, $520,000, Aug. 29.

Eldon P. Frydendall to Maxwell James and Tara Marie Taylor, Residence at 228 Delia St., Batavia, $256,000, Aug. 28.

Gadini O. Delisca to Ann Simon and Thomas Puthenpurakal, Residence at 2S291 Nelson Lake Road, Batavia, $1.5 million, Sept. 4.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Kanoshia Ferguson, Residence at 367 Schroeder Trail, Batavia, $667,500, Aug. 30.

Bernice Monteleone to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 36W283 McKee St., Batavia, $875,500, Aug. 29.

Roger A. Tintinger to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 36W283 McKee St., Batavia, $656,500, Aug. 29.

Monteleone Trust to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 36W283 McKee St., Batavia, $875,500, Aug. 29.

Wesley R. Weirich to Pulte Home Co. LLC, Residence at 36W283 McKee St., Batavia, $218,000, Aug. 29.

Peter A. Mileris to Chris A. Studebaker, Residence at 410 N. River St., Batavia, $243,000, Aug. 22.

Christopher Wilson to Timothy Sipes and Betsy A. Nelson, Residence at 428 Mill St. Unit 428, Batavia, $325,000, Aug. 28.

Debbie Culbertson to Brian J. Banahan, Residence at 508 Douglas Road, Batavia, $389,000, Sept. 3.

Jill D. Close to Cody W. Gunnell, Residence at 534 S. Prairie St., Batavia, $250,000, Sept. 3.

Keith E. Stares to Margaret and Matthew Willis, Residence at 621 Church St., Batavia, $385,000, Sept. 4.

Bass Trust to Adam and Amanda Mendoza, Residence at 683 Paddock Lane, Batavia, $442,000, Aug. 29.

Raymond D. Smith to Joshua Kaiser, Residence at 733 Ekman Drive, Batavia, $615,000, Sept. 3.

Campton Hills

Shodeen Homes LLC to Timothy M. Ohlrich and Shelby L. Byrne, Residence at 04N111 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills, $831,500, Aug. 30.

Shodeen Homes LLC to James R. and Lori E. Pottker, Residence at 04N120 Norton Lake Circle, Campton Hills, $695,000, Aug. 22.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Michael C. and Laura K. Kizman, Residence at 39W664 Louisa May Alcott Drive, Campton Hills, $955,000, Aug. 28.

Elburn

Calatlantic Group LLC to Slate Non NC Property Owner LLC, Residence at 1431 Keller St., Elburn, $443,000, Sept. 4.

Amanda K. Leas to Justin Stiles and Kelly A. Williams, Residence at 200 W. South St., 9B, Elburn, $229,000, Aug. 29.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Peter J. and Miranda K. E. Kiczula, Residence at 207 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $465,000, Sept. 3.

Shepke Trust to Mark and Kylie Metz, Residence at 220 N. Third St., Elburn, $300,000, Aug. 28.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Amy E. Fleck, Residence at 231 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $395,000, Aug. 28.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Thomas Richard and Jorden L. Warner, Residence at 248 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $475,000, Aug. 28.

Russ Wendling to Carlos Ortega Guerrero, Residence at 2S175 Harter Road, Elburn, $295,000, Sept. 3.

Bishop Trust to Michael J. and Meghan M. Whitted, Residence at 41W255 Campton Hills Road, Elburn, $3 million, Aug. 30.

Colin F. Shulick to Mark Shulick and Patricia A. Parilli Shulick, Residence at 509 Banbury Ave., Elburn, $375,000, Sept. 3.

Shanne L. Laux to Jack Swiertz, Residence at 600 Maple Ave., Elburn, $429,000, Aug. 30.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Meghan E. McLallen, Residence at 696 Maplewood Circle, Elburn, $386,500, Aug. 22.

Clifford P. Nitti to Bryan and Erin Nau, Residence at 982 Sears Circle, Elburn, $370,000, Aug. 29.

Geneva

Roger A. Heppermann to Donald and Paige Adeli, Residence at 0S107 N. Mathewson Lane, Geneva, $1.2 million, Sept. 3.

Michael D. Acklin to Joshua James Michelson, Residence at 10 Bridgeport Lane, Geneva, $499,000, Sept. 4.

Darren M. Lackey to Robert Arlen Johnson Jr. and Christine Ann Johnson, Residence at 109 Kenston Court, Geneva, $605,000, Aug. 29.

Andrew T. Ulijasz to Paul A. and Bailey V. Preusse, Residence at 1116 Dunstan Road, Geneva, $820,000, Aug. 22.

Michelle Marie Klasen to Jeremy J. Foy and Caitlin Foy, Residence at 1134 Brentwood Place, Geneva, $330,000, Aug. 27.

Dave A. Scholl to Meghan Possley, Residence at 127 N. Lincoln Ave., Geneva, $430,000, Aug. 27.

Jennifer L. Joyce to Nikolas Mirjanic, Residence at 1314 Windsor Court, Geneva, $292,500, Aug. 30.

Territorial Development Inc. to Sarah Mejia, Residence at 1937 Gary Lane, Geneva, $80,000, Aug. 27.

David T. Hellyer Jr. to Maladra Trust, Residence at 215 Campbell Court, Geneva, $779,000, Aug. 27.

Charlotte M. Earl to Bruce E. and Jill T. Johnson, Residence at 2271 Vanderbilt Drive, Geneva, $325,000, Aug. 29.

Judy A. Demar Raddatz to Sharon Beck Trust and Thomas C. Gould Trust, Residence at 395 Colonial Circle, Geneva, $415,000, Sept. 3.

Doeckel Trust to Tennant Trust, Residence at 39W102 Fryendall Court, Geneva, $800,000, Aug. 28.

Liomar S. Mendoza to Jeffrey A. and Barbara L. Novak, Residence at 449 Prairieview Drive, Geneva, $670,000, Aug. 28.

Jennifer Lahaye to Michael Wians and Angelika Pacholek, Residence at 533 Lexington Drive, Geneva, $416,000, Sept. 3.

Ahern Trust to Alex and Lindsay Fairall, Residence at 556 Shepherd Lane, Geneva, $529,500, Aug. 27.

Carl G. Manisco to Justin and Jessica Lee, Residence at 820 Sunflower Drive, Geneva, $830,000, Aug. 26.

North Aurora

Jacqueline R. Schmidt to Luz Areli Reyes Galindo and Hugo Garcia, Residence at 111 Acorn Drive, North Aurora, $350,000, Aug. 28.

KMS Holdings LLC to T Hasegawa USA Inc., Residence at 194 Alder Drive, North Aurora, $8.9 million, Sept. 4.

Julie A. Dolin to Matthew and Rachel M. Johnson, Residence at 2665 Mc Duffee Circle, North Aurora, $516,000, Sept. 3.

Dr. Horton Inc. to Joseph C. and Diana L. Rizzo, Residence at 294 Ridley St., North Aurora, $385,000, Sept. 4.

Pszotka Trust to Mary Ann Moore, Residence at 506 Birchwood Drive, North Aurora, $352,000, Aug. 22.

St. Charles

Gene W. Cordray to Michael Anthony Garibay, Residence at 1202 Pomeroy Court, St. Charles, $380,000, Aug. 24.

Scott D. Evans to Matthew and Emily C. Morissette, Residence at 1231 S. 13th St., St. Charles, $405,000, Aug. 28.

Cheryl Josma to Bryant Hayes and Miluska Benavente, Residence at 136 Fairview Drive, St. Charles, $345,000, Aug. 22.

Javier Andujar to Criselda Cruz and Joseph Gomez, Residence at 1744 S. Seventh Ave., St. Charles, $350,000, Sept. 3.

CIM Trust to Marys Lane King LLC, Residence at 1812 Lucylle Ave., St. Charles, $243,000, Aug. 24.

Lori J. Lain to Matthew D. Alberts and Holly Alberts, Residence at 1914 Waverly Circle, St. Charles, $540,000, Sept. 3.

Eric M. Brendel to Kendall Partners Limited, Residence at 20 N. Fifth Ave., St. Charles, $435,000, Sept. 4.

Buoy Enterprises LLC to Suite Spot of St. Charles LLC, Residence at 2000 W. Main St. J, St. Charles, $375,000, Aug. 29.

Jeffrey Tennant to Christopher M. and Emily L. Pierce, Residence at 205 N. 11th Ave., St. Charles, $500,000, Aug. 27.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Deepakkumar and Yogitaben Patel, Residence at 221 Charlestowne Lake Drive, St. Charles, $455,000, Aug. 28.

Berkhout Trust to Paul and Karen Golis, Residence at 241 Auburn Court, St. Charles, $282,000, Aug. 29.

Robert Brunson to Matthew Robert Norburg and Michele Norburg, Residence at 2502 Majestic Oaks Lane, St. Charles, $850,000, Aug. 22.

Joseph W. Edell to David W. and Kerry M. Ryan, Residence at 2609 Royal Fox Court, St. Charles, $1 million, Sept. 3.

Thomas M. Mcgough Trust to Chicago Title Land Trust Co. TT, Residence at 3014 Glen Eagles Court, St. Charles, $1.2 million, Aug. 28.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Daxeshkumar Nutanbhai and Kashimirabahen Bakindrakuma Patel, Residence at 327 Basin Court, St. Charles, $365,000, Aug. 28.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Daxeshkumar Nutanbhai and Kashmirabahen Bakindrakuma Patel, Residence at 329 Basin Court, St. Charles, $365,000, Aug. 28.

Paulanna H. Wotring to Lindsay A. Pytlarz, Residence at 36W691 Red Haw Lane, St. Charles, $555,000, Aug. 22.

Angela Cudmore to Strata Fund I LLC, Residence at 38W449 Bonnie Court, St. Charles, $322,000, Sept. 4.

Lawrence H. Bessler to Salvatore Manzella, Residence at 38W480 Silver Glen Road, St. Charles, $766,000, Aug. 29.

Dean G. Christos to Alexander Doty and Nicole Belli, Residence at 39W029 Cloverfield Circle, St. Charles, $642,500, Aug. 24.

Kinnison Trust to Brian Bruns and Bridget Peterson, Residence at 40W342 Edgar Lee Masters Lane, St. Charles, $640,000, Sept. 3.

Timofei Bolshakov to Ian and Sarah Maher, Residence at 416 S. Ninth St., St. Charles, $315,000, Aug. 22.

Nicholas Topel to Mark A. and Elizabeth M. Littrell, Residence at 42W183 Ravine Drive, St. Charles, $665,000, Aug. 29.

Isaac Smith to John L. Toth and Carol Toth, Residence at 517 Heritage Court, St. Charles, $290,000, Aug. 22.

Steven Foresta to Michael and Denise Egizio, Residence at 532 Heritage Court, St. Charles, $425,000, Aug. 27.

Nicholas J. Schloemer to Isaac Lopera and Haley Snodgrass, Residence at 57 Dunham Place, St. Charles, $547,000, Sept. 3.

Wieslawa Dziedzic Misiewicz to Juan Gonzalez, Residence at 5N430 Fence Rail Court, St. Charles, $650,000, Sept. 3.

Todd M. Peterson to Scott D. Hannemann, Residence at 5N853 Weber Drive, St. Charles, $620,000, Aug. 27.

Derek Warnicke to Josh E. and Reiney M. Hays, Residence at 6N188 Clyde Court, St. Charles, $305,000, Aug. 28.

John Forsythe to Thomas and Amy Boileau, Residence at 6N289 E. Ridgewood Drive, St. Charles, $825,000, Aug. 28.

Quaas Trust to Michael W. and Kathryn L. Ditch, Residence at 735 Persimmon Drive, St. Charles, $683,000, Aug. 27.

Julie Schultz to David Adams, Residence at 908 S. 11th Ave., St. Charles, $375,000, Sept. 4.

South Elgin

Kimberly Marzano to Emmanuel K. and Adeleke T. Adeosun, Residence at 111 Ione Drive C, South Elgin, $302,000, Aug. 28.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Thomas Anthony and Anthony Michael Falcone, Residence at 123 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $350,000, Aug. 29.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Srikanth Randhi, Residence at 125 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $350,000, Sept. 4.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Lauren and Frank Wadas, Residence at 1304 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $436,000, Aug. 22.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Priyal and Anish A. Patel, Residence at 1324 Marston St., South Elgin, $536,500, Aug. 29.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Tyler and Mckenzie Hofmann, Residence at 1355 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $500,000, Aug. 28.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Gautamkumar R. and Ritaben G. Panchal, Residence at 149 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $492,000, Aug. 28.

Castoro Trust to Uriel Rodriguez Palacios, Residence at 225 Carla Drive, South Elgin, $240,000, Aug. 22.

Maria Castillo to Mark A. and Irene R. Castillo, Residence at 301 Stone St., South Elgin, $205,000, Aug. 27.

Jaks Enterprises LLC to Harmony Healing LLC, Residence at 460 Briargate Drive 150, South Elgin, $405,000, Sept. 3.

David Lee Falkenberg to Mopo LLC Leasing 1 Series, Residence at 670 Kenilworth Ave., South Elgin, $140,000, Aug. 27.

AFH Rent LLC to Joanna Malgorzata Petrun, Residence at 684 Fieldcrest Drive A, South Elgin, $244,000, Aug. 27.

Kathleen Rutta to Antonella and Giuseppe Badalamenti, Residence at 808 Riverside Drive, South Elgin, $300,000, Sept. 4.

Timothy Jansen to James V. Mackowiak and Lauren K. Mills, Residence at 820 Helen Ave., South Elgin, $300,000, Sept. 3.

Lukasz Bryniarski to Robert C. Albertson, Residence at 929 N. Camden Lane, South Elgin, $465,000, Aug. 29.

Sugar Grove

Peter J. Kiczula to Isabella R. Belsito and Brandon E. Guarnizo, Residence at 118 Arbor Ave., Sugar Grove, $350,000, Sept. 3.

Courtney M. Weijhner to Josue R. Mazariegos and Callie Mazariegos, Residence at 163 Meadows Court, Sugar Grove, $391,500, Sept. 3.

Ferrantino Trust to Luke J. and Monica M. Gorajski, Residence at 645 Ridgeview Lane, Sugar Grove, $520,000, Aug. 28.

Tracey Leigh Taylor Hagan to Patrick J. and Patricia L. Maurer, Residence at 700 Manor Hill Place, Sugar Grove, $400,000, Sept. 4.

