Kane County Coroner identifies person struck by train Sept. 17

The Kane County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a freight train Sept. 17 as John Jacob, 73, of Elgin.

A Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited train struck Jacob shortly before 3 p.m. Sept. 17 on the tracks that run parallel to Big Timber Road at Coombs Road in Rutland Township, north of Highland Avenue near Elgin, according to releases from the coroner’s and sheriff’s offices.

Jacob was taken to the morgue where toxicology samples were collected and sent to a forensic lab.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office is cooperating with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office and the Canadian Pacific Railway police in their ongoing investigation of this incident, the release stated.

Pingree Grove Fire Protection District first reported the incident to the coroner’s office shortly before 3:30 p.m. that day.