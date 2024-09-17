Train strikes, kills pedestrian in Rutland Township

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a freight train shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday on the tracks that run parallel to Big Timber Road at Coombs Road in Rutland Township near Elgin, according to a news release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

A Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited train was involved, according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office was alerted at 2:51 p.m. and is investigating the crash, the release stated.

The Kane County Office of Emergency Management is assisting in shutting down the roadway since medical and fire trucks are still present.

No information was available about the pedestrian.

An update will be provided with new information when it becomes available, the release stated.