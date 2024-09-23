Kane County property transfers: Aug. 20 to 23, 2024

Batavia

Three K Rental LLC to Timothy A. and Kimberly R. Kasper, Residence at 1098 First St., Batavia, $361,000, Aug. 21.

Lauren Heilig to Abelia L. Perez and Yvette V. Gonzalez, Residence at 2S011 Nelson Lake Road, Batavia, $340,000, Aug. 20.

Anthony Vecchiolla to Joe and Cara Rice, Residence at 510 Fox Trail Drive, Batavia, $105,000, Aug. 21.

Jason A. Panek to Curtis Edward Hanson and Taylor Hanson, Residence at 915 S. Jackson St., Batavia, $435,000, Aug. 20.

Campton Hills

Todd H. Hall to David and Pamela Lawrence, Residence at 04N054 Norton Lake Drive, Campton Hills, $875,000, Aug. 20.

Elburn

Strong Trust to Lora K. and Kevin L. Denison, Residence at 207 E. Lilac St., Elburn, $295,000, Aug. 23.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Thaddeus R. and Barbara A. Sledzinski, Residence at 256 Davidson Drive, Elburn, $457,000, Aug. 21.

Ana Ramirez to Yvonne Costa, Residence at 41W992 Campton Hills Road, Elburn, $577,000, Aug. 23.

Elburn Station Development Gro to Shodeen Homes LLC, Residence at 830 Simpson Ave., Elburn, $40,000, Aug. 21.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Christopher Martucci and Louis Dene, Residence at 850 Simpson Ave., Elburn, $401,000, Aug. 20.

Geneva

William R. Garbe to R2 Investments LLC, Residence at 127 Logan Ave., Geneva, $135,000, Aug. 20.

Mark D. Prysmiki to Michael and Danielle Weyant, Residence at 2239 Fox Fire Court, Geneva, $800,000, Aug. 20.

Mark E. Holstein to Alison Brandt, Residence at 427 E. State St., Geneva, $180,000, Aug. 21.

Alison Brandt to Nick and Jim Nicolaou, Residence at 427 E. State St., Geneva, $280,000, Aug. 21.

Maple Park

Brad M. Treadwell to Carolyn Carter, Residence at 48W930 Illinois Route 64, Maple Park, $403,500, Aug. 23.

North Aurora

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Vincent Joseph Seida II and Catherine Jo Seida, Residence at 1003 Homerton Blvd., North Aurora, $475,000, Aug. 23.

Michael Ian Kloszewski to Justin Stephens, Residence at 368 Ridge Road, North Aurora, $320,000, Aug. 20.

Julie Schwerdtfeger to Taniqua White, Residence at 418 Princeton Drive, North Aurora, $302,500, Aug. 20.

FR2 Inc. to Cipher Enterprises LLC, Residence at 423 Offutt Lane, North Aurora, $320,000, Aug. 23.

St. Charles

Aleya Siyaj to Peter Rombalski and Angela M. Carrao, Residence at 4N316 Illinois Route 31, St. Charles, $640,000, Aug. 20.

Janet M. Craychee to Allen S. Davis III and Melissa A. Davis, Residence at 524 N. Tyler Road, St. Charles, $450,000, Aug. 20.

Charles W. Mackinnon to John and Bella Myall, Residence at 5N275 Fox Bluff Drive, St. Charles, $705,000, Aug. 21.

Karen R. Shaw to Paurav and Jadwiga Patel, Residence at 703 Crossing Way, St. Charles, $315,000, Aug. 20.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Alexander Matson and Megan Cox, Residence at 921 S. 10th Ave., St. Charles, $362,500, Aug. 20.

South Elgin

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Varsha Eidnani, Residence at 1083 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $350,000, Aug. 23.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Diego Gonzalez and Mariana Meza Delgado, Residence at 1324 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $441,500, Aug. 20.

Michael W. Stevens to Jacob V. Gennusa and Gabriella T. Guthrie, Residence at 525 Independence Ave., South Elgin, $390,000, Aug. 20.

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Dan and Nina Komutanon, Residence at 840 Harwood Ave., South Elgin, $671,000, Aug. 23.

Sugar Grove

Nagel Trust to Gabriela Medina, Residence at 43W690 Prairie St., Sugar Grove, $370,000, Aug. 20.

Dean R. Peterson to Lawrence Szyszka, Residence at 58 Rolling Oaks Road D, Sugar Grove, $301,000, Aug. 20.

Laurie Dimonte to Josue F. Alvarado Rodriguez, Residence at 705 Queens Gate Circle, Sugar Grove, $460,000, Aug. 20.

Campbell Trust to Ernesto A. Godoy Romero and Antonio C. Quinhone, Residence at 980 Pinecrest Drive, Sugar Grove, $512,000, Aug. 20.