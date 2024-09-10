CASA Kane County seeking 50 extra volunteers to advocate for foster children

CASA Kane County is seeking 50 extra volunteers to continue supporting children in the foster care system. In 2023, the nonprofit advocated for 663 children, the largest number across its 35-year history. (Graphic provided by CASA Kane County)

CASA Kane County, a nonprofit organization that serves as the voice for children in foster care, is seeking 50 additional volunteers due to increasing demand.

In 2023, CASA advocated for 663 children. Volunteers are the backbone of the organization, serving as the child’s voice and the judge’s eyes and ears throughout the duration of their case in juvenile court, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

The organization aims to ensure that every child has a voice and the opportunity to thrive in a safe, nurturing and permanent home, according to the release.

Those interesting in being a volunteer can sign up to attend one of CASA’s upcoming General Information Meetings:

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3

7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16

3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7

Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19

For more information on meetings, visit casakanecounty.org/volunteer-information-meetings/.

CASA Kane County is located at 100 S. Third St., Geneva.

For more information, visit casakanecounty.org/.