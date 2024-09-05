Planned Charles Farm development brings hundreds of concerned residents to St. Charles planning meeting

It was standing room only Thursday night at St. Charles City Hall where residents concerned about the impact the proposed Charles Farm development were able to speak directly to the St. Charles Plan Commission and the developer’s representatives. Dozens of residents spoke, many worried the development and its annexation into St. Charles would alter their way of life and harm their community.

The meeting began with a presentation from Pulte representative Russ Whitaker, of Rosanova & Whitaker Ltd., detailing the plans for Charles Farm, followed by comments from committee members, which lasted about an hour and a half in total. Charles Farm is a proposed a 970 acre housing development, consisting of a 967 unit senior living community, 846 single-family homes, 198 townhomes and 15 acres of commercial development in La Fox.

The development would be located south of Route 38, east of Brundige Road, west of Harley Road and north of Keslinger Road in Kane County’s Blackberry Township, between Elburn and Geneva.

Russ Whitaker, of Rosanova & Whitaker Ltd., represented developer Pulte Homes at the St. Charles Plan Commission meeting on Sept. 4, 2024. (David Petesch)

After the presentation and initial discussion, there was more than two hours of public comment from more than 25 community members, all voicing their opposition to the development. Many of those who spoke were from Campton Hills, Elburn, St. Charles, Geneva and other neighboring cities and townships.

Main concerns included how the development would affect the rustic green nature of the La Fox, the negative impact it would have on existing homes, farms, businesses and historic districts, the traffic it would create, and a slew of environmental impacts.

Many who spoke also raised concerns to how the community would get its water, the financial burden that funding infrastructure, utilities and emergency services would have on the City of St. Charles and its residents, and the impact it would have on school districts.

Several residents urged developers to conduct thorough traffic and environmental impact studies and many took issue with developers seeking annexation into St. Charles despite the community being largely disconnected from the city’s boundaries.

La Fox Civic Association President Drew Frasz spoke first. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the idea of the land being annexed to St. Charles, the density of the project and the lack of communication between developers and community members.

“No St. Charles neighborhoods will ever abut this town-sized island development. It’s six miles from downtown St. Charles.” Frasz said. “This proposal is way beyond tweaking... Please do not take the bait the developer is dangling and discourage them from moving forward with St. Charles.”

Elburn resident Ashley Keller owns Weathered Ways Farm at the corner of Brundige and Keslinger Roads. She and several other business owners near the development spoke about how their business would likely not survive if the plans were approved.

“A development like this will not only affect those living right up against it. Our entire community will feel its effect,” Keller said. “Your entire community will watch as this development obliterates some of the most gorgeous land this County has to offer.”

Matthew Rhead was one of several St. Charles residents concerned that they would end paying much higher taxes in order to fund secondary expenses caused by the development.

“There is absolutely nothing in this proposal that is going to maintain or enhance the quality of life for those who live in the traditional borders of St. Charles,” Rhead said. “I see higher taxes. I see traffic. This will degrade the quality of life.”

La Fox resident Martha Ramirez became emotional while talking about how her community will be affected. Referring to the map of the development’s boundary line, she pointed out the small squares that jut in from the borders– the homes of her fellow community members– that would be surrounded on three sides.

“I see these little cutouts and they’re people I know that are in those little plots of land, and they’re going to be surrounded by this red area [Charles Farm’s borders],” Ramirez said. “I mean, you’re just obliterating a community. It makes me really sad that a big corporation can come in and just wipe us out.”

Commission members said while they are not currently making any formal recommendations, they urged developers to listen to the feedback from residents, reduce the proposed density and to figure out a way to involve community members in future discussions.