Fall Into Norris with upcoming new programs at the St. Charles Park District

Summer is winding down, but autumn offerings are ramping up at Norris Recreation Center. Operated by the St. Charles Park District, Norris is a 6,300-square-foot fitness center offering a wide array of amenities.

Many new classes are on the horizon this fall.

In signing up for Nutrition 101, individuals will learn how to best reach their wellness goals and fuel their performance with nutrition coaching.

“The idea is to influence and educate people about nutrition, which plays a larger factor than exercise when it comes to accomplishing fitness goals,” said Dan Charak, membership services supervisor for Norris.

The free class will focus on participants’ lifestyles and where best to make dietary changes to chart a course for overall improvement. It takes place from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 13.

Another new program, Yoga for Dudes, will center on fundamental workout moves designed specifically for the male body. Taking place at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Oct. 5, this class will seek to improve participants’ flexibility and strength. The class is also aimed at helping men prevent future injuries.

“As men age, they tend to be more tight and less flexible than women,” said Charak as to why the offering is of particular importance. “Creating an environment specific to men provides a more motivating culture.”

The program Fit Logic focuses on bridging the mind-body connection. When people engage in regular physical activity and manage their cardiovascular health, they help minimize cognitive decline and improve the ability to create new nerve cells in the brain. Throughout the program, participants will learn unique activities that seek to challenge the brain and body at the same time. The program takes place at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 and again on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Autumn Slow Flow & Sound Bath will pay homage to the season with a leisurely-paced vinyasa class followed by a guided meditation incorporating immersive sound shown to reduce anxiety. Crystal bowls and a hand pan will be among some of the sounds enabling attendees to find relaxation and restoration. This class will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18.

Those interested in playing pickleball are invited to take part in The Pickler. Group lessons will focus on the rules of the game, technique and how to enjoy match play.

“Whether you’re a beginner or intermediate, we have offerings for both,” Charak said.

Lessons will take place Thursdays, Sept. 12 through Oct. 13 or Thursdays, Nov. 7 through Dec. 5. Beginner classes take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Intermediate participants will play from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m.

All programs listed are open to anyone 18 years of age and older.

To learn more about Norris Recreation Center, visit norrisrec.org.