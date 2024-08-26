Kane County Chronicle daily prep sports schedule for the week of Aug. 26

St. Charles North’s Sidney Wright, left, and Haley Burgdorf block a shot by Geneva’s Charlotte Potvin in a girls volleyball match in Oct. 2023 in St. Charles. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.)

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Aug. 26 in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Monday, August 26

Boys golf:

Batavia, Burlington Central, Geneva, Kaneland, St. Charles North at Mark Rolfing Cup at Kiswaukee Country Club, 1 p.m.

Marmion at Stonebridge Invite, 1 p.m.

St. Charles East at Barrington Invitational at Biltmore Country Club, 2 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family at Village Greens of Woodridge, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer:

Batavia at West Aurora, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East at Fenton, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family, 7 p.m.

Girls cross country:

Rosary at Yorkville, 5:30 p.m.

Girls flag football:

St. Francis vs. Jacobs, 7:30 p.m.

Girls golf:

St. Charles East at St. Viator Invite at Itasca Country Club, 2 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Westmont at Phillips Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Geneva vs. Wheaton Warrenville South at Arrowhead Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Dundee Crown at Whisper Creek Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis:

Geneva at Metea Valley, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Bartlett, 4:15 p.m.

St. Francis at Nazareth Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball:

Burlington Central vs. DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Geneva at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rosary at St. Charles North, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 27

Boys golf:

Aurora Central Catholic, St. Charles North vs. Oswego at Blackberry Oaks Golf Club, 2 p.m.

Geneva vs. Lake Park at Eaglewood Golf Course, 3:45 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Glenbard North at Pottawatomie Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. McHenry at Whisper Creek Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer:

Kaneland vs. West Aurora, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Nazareth Academy at Glenbard South, 5 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Westminster Christian, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic at Mooseheart, 7 p.m.

Geneva at Marmion, 7 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Rockford East at 7 p.m.

Girls golf:

St. Charles North vs. Wheaton North at The Hawk Country Club, 3:15 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Joliet Catholic at Cinder Ridge Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Batavia vs. Lake Park at Settlers Hill, 4 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Rosary, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swim and dive:

Geneva at Lake Park, 5 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Rolling Meadows, Crystal Lake Co-op, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis:

Rosary at Timothy Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball:

Rosary at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Batavia at Aurora West, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at Cary-Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Geneva vs. South Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. East Aurora, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28

Boys cross country:

Aurora Central Catholic at Early Bird Invite at Morris Community, 5:45 p.m.

Boys golf:

St. Charles East vs. Wheaton North, Glenbard North at Royal Fox Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer:

Batavia vs. Downers Grove South, 7 p.m.

Girls cross country:

Aurora Central Catholic at Early Bird Invite at Morris Community, 5:15 p.m.

Girls flag football:

St. Francis vs. Regina Dominican at Resurrection High School, 5 p.m.

Girls golf:

Rosary vs. Wheaton Academy at Villa Olivia, 4 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Batavia at Settlers Hill, 4 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Montini Catholic, 4 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Jacobs at Whisper Creek Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis:

Geneva vs. South Elgin, 4 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Cary-Grove, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. De La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Kaneland vs. Glenbard North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball:

Kaneland at Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Prairie Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 29

Boys golf:

Batavia, St. Charles North vs. Wheaton Warrenville South at Bowes Creek Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Timothy Christian at Oak Brook Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Geneva vs. St. Charles East at Old Wayne Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Marmion vs. Oswego East at Prairie Landing Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Cary-Grove at Foxford Hills Golf Club, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer:

St. Francis vs. Montini Catholic at Glenbard South, 5 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Rochelle, 6 p.m.

Geneva at Wheaton North, 6:30 p.m.

Marmion at Waubonsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Argo Community, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf:

Geneva vs. Lake Park at Salt Creek Golf Course, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Wheaton North at Arrowhead Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Girls swim and dive:

St. Francis vs. DeKalb at Huntley Middle School, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis:

Aurora Central Catholic at St. Laurence, 4:30 p.m.

Batavia at Huntley, 4:30 p.m.

Rosary vs. DePaul College Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Geneva at Naperville North, 5:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball:

Burlington Central vs. Dundee Crown, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rosary at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Football:

Aurora Central Catholic vs. St. Edward, 6 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Cary-Grove, 7 p.m.

Geneva vs. Larkin, 7 p.m.

Kaneland at Washington Community, 7:30 p.m.

Marmion vs. Oak Forest, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Lincoln Way Central, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Palatine, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Kenwood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer:

Aurora Central Catholic at Illinois Math and Science Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf:

Batavia vs. Champaign Centennial at Brookhill Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball:

Aurora Central Catholic at Chicago Christian, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Metea Valley, 5 p.m.

Geneva, St. Charles North at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Football:

Batavia at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.

Boys cross country:

Batavia, Burlington Central, Marmion, St. Charles East, St. Francis at Batavia Invite at Northwest Medicine XC Course, 8 a.m.

Aurora Central Catholic at Aurora City Invitational at Hergret Middle School, 9 a.m.

Boys golf:

Geneva vs. Glenbard West at Village Links of Glen Ellyn, 2 p.m.

Boys soccer:

Geneva at Fenton, 9 a.m.

Marmion, St. Charles East at St. Charles Tournament, 9 a.m.

St. Charles North vs. Hersey, 10 a.m.

Batavia at Plainfield Central, 1 p.m.

Girls cross country:

Batavia, Burlington Central, St. Charles East, St. Francis at Batavia Invite at Northwest Medicine XC Course, 8 a.m.

Aurora Central Catholic, Rosary at Aurora City Invitational at Hergret Middle School, 9 a.m.

Girls flag football:

St. Francis at Yorkville, 9 a.m.

Girls golf:

Rosary at Oregon Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls swim and dive:

St. Charles East, St. Charles North at Hinsdale Central Invite, 10 a.m.

Geneva at Lockport Township, 10:30 a.m.

Girls tennis:

Batavia at West Aurora, 8 a.m.

St. Charles East at Jacobs Invite, 8 a.m.

Geneva, St. Francis at Naperville Central, 8:30 a.m.

Aurora Central Catholic at Sycamore, 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball:

Geneva, St. Charles North at Plainfield North, 8 a.m.

Kaneland at Wheaton North, 8 a.m.

Aurora Central Catholic at Chicago Christian, 9 a.m.

Batavia at Metea Valley, 9 a.m.