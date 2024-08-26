August 25, 2024
Shaw Local
Kane County Chronicle daily prep sports schedule for the week of Aug. 26

By Shaw Local News Network
St. Charles North’s Sidney Wright, left, and Haley Burgdorf block a shot by Geneva’s Charlotte Potvin in a girls volleyball match in Oct. 2023 in St. Charles. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.)

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Aug. 26 in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area.

Monday, August 26

Boys golf:

Batavia, Burlington Central, Geneva, Kaneland, St. Charles North at Mark Rolfing Cup at Kiswaukee Country Club, 1 p.m.

Marmion at Stonebridge Invite, 1 p.m.

St. Charles East at Barrington Invitational at Biltmore Country Club, 2 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family at Village Greens of Woodridge, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer:

Batavia at West Aurora, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East at Fenton, 6:30 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family, 7 p.m.

Girls cross country:

Rosary at Yorkville, 5:30 p.m.

Girls flag football:

St. Francis vs. Jacobs, 7:30 p.m.

Girls golf:

St. Charles East at St. Viator Invite at Itasca Country Club, 2 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Westmont at Phillips Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Geneva vs. Wheaton Warrenville South at Arrowhead Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Dundee Crown at Whisper Creek Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis:

Geneva at Metea Valley, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Bartlett, 4:15 p.m.

St. Francis at Nazareth Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball:

Burlington Central vs. DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.

Geneva at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rosary at St. Charles North, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 27

Boys golf:

Aurora Central Catholic, St. Charles North vs. Oswego at Blackberry Oaks Golf Club, 2 p.m.

Geneva vs. Lake Park at Eaglewood Golf Course, 3:45 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Glenbard North at Pottawatomie Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. McHenry at Whisper Creek Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer:

Kaneland vs. West Aurora, 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Nazareth Academy at Glenbard South, 5 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Westminster Christian, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic at Mooseheart, 7 p.m.

Geneva at Marmion, 7 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Rockford East at 7 p.m.

Girls golf:

St. Charles North vs. Wheaton North at The Hawk Country Club, 3:15 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Joliet Catholic at Cinder Ridge Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Batavia vs. Lake Park at Settlers Hill, 4 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Rosary, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swim and dive:

Geneva at Lake Park, 5 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Rolling Meadows, Crystal Lake Co-op, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis:

Rosary at Timothy Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball:

Rosary at St. Francis, 4:30 p.m.

Batavia at Aurora West, 5:30 p.m.

Burlington Central at Cary-Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Geneva vs. South Elgin, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. East Aurora, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, August 28

Boys cross country:

Aurora Central Catholic at Early Bird Invite at Morris Community, 5:45 p.m.

Boys golf:

St. Charles East vs. Wheaton North, Glenbard North at Royal Fox Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Boys soccer:

Batavia vs. Downers Grove South, 7 p.m.

Girls cross country:

Aurora Central Catholic at Early Bird Invite at Morris Community, 5:15 p.m.

Girls flag football:

St. Francis vs. Regina Dominican at Resurrection High School, 5 p.m.

Girls golf:

Rosary vs. Wheaton Academy at Villa Olivia, 4 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Batavia at Settlers Hill, 4 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Montini Catholic, 4 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Jacobs at Whisper Creek Golf Course, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis:

Geneva vs. South Elgin, 4 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Cary-Grove, 4 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. De La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Kaneland vs. Glenbard North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball:

Kaneland at Wheaton North, 4:30 p.m.

St. Charles North vs. Prairie Ridge, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 29

Boys golf:

Batavia, St. Charles North vs. Wheaton Warrenville South at Bowes Creek Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Aurora Central Catholic vs. Timothy Christian at Oak Brook Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Geneva vs. St. Charles East at Old Wayne Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Marmion vs. Oswego East at Prairie Landing Golf Club, 4 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Cary-Grove at Foxford Hills Golf Club, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer:

St. Francis vs. Montini Catholic at Glenbard South, 5 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Rochelle, 6 p.m.

Geneva at Wheaton North, 6:30 p.m.

Marmion at Waubonsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Argo Community, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf:

Geneva vs. Lake Park at Salt Creek Golf Course, 4 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Wheaton North at Arrowhead Golf Course, 4 p.m.

Girls swim and dive:

St. Francis vs. DeKalb at Huntley Middle School, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis:

Aurora Central Catholic at St. Laurence, 4:30 p.m.

Batavia at Huntley, 4:30 p.m.

Rosary vs. DePaul College Prep, 4:30 p.m.

Geneva at Naperville North, 5:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball:

Burlington Central vs. Dundee Crown, 5:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at Neuqua Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Rosary at St. Francis, 6 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Football:

Aurora Central Catholic vs. St. Edward, 6 p.m.

Burlington Central vs. Cary-Grove, 7 p.m.

Geneva vs. Larkin, 7 p.m.

Kaneland at Washington Community, 7:30 p.m.

Marmion vs. Oak Forest, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles East vs. Lincoln Way Central, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles North at Palatine, 7:30 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Kenwood Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer:

Aurora Central Catholic at Illinois Math and Science Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf:

Batavia vs. Champaign Centennial at Brookhill Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball:

Aurora Central Catholic at Chicago Christian, 5 p.m.

Batavia at Metea Valley, 5 p.m.

Geneva, St. Charles North at Plainfield North, 5 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Football:

Batavia at Glenbard West, 1:30 p.m.

Boys cross country:

Batavia, Burlington Central, Marmion, St. Charles East, St. Francis at Batavia Invite at Northwest Medicine XC Course, 8 a.m.

Aurora Central Catholic at Aurora City Invitational at Hergret Middle School, 9 a.m.

Boys golf:

Geneva vs. Glenbard West at Village Links of Glen Ellyn, 2 p.m.

Boys soccer:

Geneva at Fenton, 9 a.m.

Marmion, St. Charles East at St. Charles Tournament, 9 a.m.

St. Charles North vs. Hersey, 10 a.m.

Batavia at Plainfield Central, 1 p.m.

Girls cross country:

Batavia, Burlington Central, St. Charles East, St. Francis at Batavia Invite at Northwest Medicine XC Course, 8 a.m.

Aurora Central Catholic, Rosary at Aurora City Invitational at Hergret Middle School, 9 a.m.

Girls flag football:

St. Francis at Yorkville, 9 a.m.

Girls golf:

Rosary at Oregon Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls swim and dive:

St. Charles East, St. Charles North at Hinsdale Central Invite, 10 a.m.

Geneva at Lockport Township, 10:30 a.m.

Girls tennis:

Batavia at West Aurora, 8 a.m.

St. Charles East at Jacobs Invite, 8 a.m.

Geneva, St. Francis at Naperville Central, 8:30 a.m.

Aurora Central Catholic at Sycamore, 9 a.m.

Girls volleyball:

Geneva, St. Charles North at Plainfield North, 8 a.m.

Kaneland at Wheaton North, 8 a.m.

Aurora Central Catholic at Chicago Christian, 9 a.m.

Batavia at Metea Valley, 9 a.m.

