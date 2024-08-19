Passport to Downtown Batavia event raised nearly $2,000

The Batavia Woman's Club provides a check for $1,000 to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry. The money was raised through its Passport to Downtown Batavia held in July. (Provided by Cynthia Kieckhefer)

The Batavia Woman’s Club’s Passport to Downtown Batavia in July raised nearly $2,000 for the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry & Closet and for a Northern Illinois Food Bank mobile food truck to assist people in need, according to a news release.

The Passport event, which cost $25 per ticket and guided shoppers to go to participating retailers in the historic downtown district.

The Pantry & Closet relies heavily on small donations - most less than $50, Executive Director Eileen Pasero stated in the release.

During this period of rising food prices, the Pantry has seen an increase of 15% among those seeking assistance.

“I knew the Batavia Woman’s Club was one of the right organizations to call to spread the word about the need for more donations,” Pasero stated in the release. “This club is so involved and integrated into this town. I’m so glad I did. After mentioning our need to the club’s president, Cynthia Kieckhefer, donations started coming in the next day.”

The money was raised through the sale of Passport tickets and direct donations at the Batavia Farmers Market, the release stated.

Kieckhefer credited the club’s passport committee – which included Mike Burke, Penny McDowell and Carolyn Leard – but also support from the business community and the Batavia Chamber of Commerce.

“Our retailers are incredibly community-minded, generous and personally committed to Batavia,” Kieckhefer stated in the release.

“We’ve already heard from others who want to sign up for the Passport next year. And we know their involvement is good for them, too,” Kieckhefer stated in the release. “The Farmers Market is the best of its kind in the area and draws people from many of our surrounding communities. They’ll be discovering our retailers through the Passport, spending and coming back. This is the definition of a win-win.”

While the uptick in contributions has helped the Pantry though the short term, ongoing support is still needed. Donations or potential volunteers can learn more by visiting the Pantry web site at bataviafoodpantry.org.

The Batavia Woman’s Club, a 132-year-old nonprofit, is open to women throughout the Fox River Valley area interested in making a difference in other people’s lives while sharing fellowship and friendship with others.

More information is available online at bataviawomansclub.org or vie email at bwc1892@gmail.com.