Eyes on Enterprise: Kane County

Kim Edwards cuts the ribbon outside her new Farmer's Insurance office during a joint event by the Geneva, Elburn, and Western DuPage Chambers of Commerce on July 22, 2024, at 1772 Randall Road, Geneva. (Provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva, Elburn and Western DuPage Chambers of Commerce held a joint ribbon cutting for Kim Edwards’ new Farmer’s Insurance office at 1772 Randall Road, Geneva, on July 22.

Kim Edwards cuts the ribbon outside her new Farmer's Insurance office during a joint event by the Geneva, Elburn, and Western DuPage Chambers of Commerce on July 22, 2024, at 1772 Randall Road, Geneva. (Provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

Edwards cut the ribbon held by her husband and her sons, with family, friends, Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Geneva Chamber staff in attendance. More information is available online at agents.farmers.com/il/geneva/kim-edwards.

McNally’s Heating and Cooling to donate new HVAC system to community members in need

McNally’s Heating and Cooling in St. Charles will participate in Lennox’s annual Feel the Love program for the third year, aiming to provide a free home comfort system to an individual or family in need.

McNally’s Heating and Cooling will participate in Lennox’s annual Feel the Love program, where they will provide a community member or family in need with a free home comfort system. Nominations are being accepted now through Aug. 31, 2024. (Provided by McNally's Heating and )

Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 31. Community members are encouraged to nominate anyone in need who could benefit from and are deserving of a new heating system at feelthelove.com/indexs.php and McNally’s will handle the rest. Those chosen will receive a new furnace provided by Lennox and installed by McNally’s, all at no cost to the recipient.