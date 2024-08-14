Eyes on Enterprise: Kane County

The Geneva, Elburn and Western DuPage Chambers of Commerce held a joint ribbon cutting for Kim Edwards’ new Farmer’s Insurance office at 1772 Randall Road, Geneva, on July 22.
Edwards cut the ribbon held by her husband and her sons, with family, friends, Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns and Geneva Chamber staff in attendance. More information is available online at agents.farmers.com/il/geneva/kim-edwards.
McNally’s Heating and Cooling to donate new HVAC system to community members in need
McNally’s Heating and Cooling in St. Charles will participate in Lennox’s annual Feel the Love program for the third year, aiming to provide a free home comfort system to an individual or family in need.
Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 31. Community members are encouraged to nominate anyone in need who could benefit from and are deserving of a new heating system at feelthelove.com/indexs.php and McNally’s will handle the rest. Those chosen will receive a new furnace provided by Lennox and installed by McNally’s, all at no cost to the recipient.