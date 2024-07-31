Sycamore man charged with possession of child sexual abuse images

A Sycamore man on probation after pleading guilty to possession of child sexual abuse images and videos of a minor under the age of 13 in May 2023 faces new charges of committing similar crimes and for failing to register as a sex offender, court records show.

Batavia police served an arrest warrant July 26 on Joseph O. Remillard, 40, of Sycamore.

According to Kane County court records, Remillard is charged with 17 counts each of possession of child sexual abuse images of a victim under 13 years old and reproducing child sexual abuse images of a victim under 13 years old, and two counts of failing to register as a sex offender, all felonies.

The most serious charges Remillard faces are the 17 possession of child sexual abuse images of a victim under age 13, as all are Class X felonies, punishable by six to 30 years in prison on each, if convicted.

Remillard was arrested in January last year on 10 charges of possession of child sexual abuse images of a victim under 13 years old, and 10 charges of possession of child sexual abuse videos, all felonies. He pleaded guilty May 18, 2023, served 94 days on a sentence of 180 days in jail, $3,454 in fines and 48 months of probation, which was to end May 16, 2027, court records show.

Later that year, Remillard was charged with violating the terms of his probation on Oct. 19, records show.

Remillard was also charged March 6 with one count of violating the terms his sex offender registration and one count of failing to report that he had no fixed residence, both felonies. He was charged again this year on July 2 with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender, court records show.

Remillard is to appear in court on all three cases Aug. 28.

Remillard was taken to the Kane County jail where Kane County Judge David Kliment ordered that he is not to have access to the internet as he awaits his next court date.

Remillard’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.