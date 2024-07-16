Tornados cause power outages in Sugar Grove, Kane County

A giant maple tree in the 300 block of North Fourth Street, Geneva, was uprooted during Sunday night's severe storms. The tree damaged the garage roof and the fence, but there no one was injured. (Brenda Schory)

Kane County was hit with damage causing storms for the second night in a row as a slew of tornados battered the northern Illinois Monday evening.

Several tornados were confirmed during Monday’s storm, including in Sugar Grove and Elburn, leaving dozens without power and damage reported in several areas of Kane County.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office reported tornado sightings at Route 47 and I-88, along with “multiple other locations” and advised residents to stay in place for safety via their Facebook page.

“Please remain vigilant in all areas of Kane County with the continued severe weather. Still remain in shelter until told otherwise.” The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Our dispatch center along with the Kane County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) are reporting multiple tornadoes in and around our communities thus far.”

Poweroutage.us reported over 8,000 and ComEd reported nearly 7,000 Kane County residents were without power in Kane County as of 10:30 p.m.