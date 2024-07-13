Batavia United Way to raise funds for reducing hunger

Attendees sit at one long table eating and socializing at Batavia United Way's 2023 Community Dinner Table event. The 2024 event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, in downtown Batavia. (APRIL DUDA PHOTOGRAPHY/April Duda Photography)

The Batavia United Way will host the 2024 Community Dinner Table event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, on North River Street in downtown Batavia.

The event will feature a long table where residents can dine and socialize, fostering community and raising funds to combat local food insecurity, according to a news release from United Way.

Tickets are available, but they are limited, according to the release.

The organization also is seeking volunteers for the event, according to the release.

For more information, visit bataviaunitedway.org/community-dinner-table.