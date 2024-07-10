State’s attorney investigating deadly shooting involving off-duty Kane County deputy

An off-duty Kane County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a Monday shooting in Elgin that left one person dead, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The Kane County state’s attorney’s office did not release the identity of the deceased or the deputy in a Tuesday morning news release.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation.

When reached for comment, Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain referred all questions to the state’s attorney’s office.

“Really all I can say is that it was a heroic effort and I’m incredibly proud of him and the bravery of all law enforcement officers,” Hain wrote in a text message.

The shooting happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street.

In a news release, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said she met with task force members Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary review of evidence collected at the scene. The meeting involved law enforcement officials from Elgin, Batavia, St. Charles, Carpentersville, Geneva, Montgomery, North Aurora and South Elgin.

Mosser said her office will investigate whether the officer was justified in using deadly force. She said the investigation could take several months, and no further updates would be issued until the investigation was complete.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240709/news/off-duty-kane-county-deputy-involved-in-fatal-shooting-in-elgin-monday/