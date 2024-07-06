Kane Forest Preserve Foundation to host fundraiser golf outing

Kane Forest Preserve Foundation logo. The Kane Forest Preserve Foundation will host its Golf Outing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Hughes Creek Golf Course, located at 1749 Spring Valley Drive, Elburn. (Provided by The Kane Forest Preserve Foundation)

The Kane Forest Preserve Foundation will host its inaugural golf outing, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Hughes Creek Golf Course, located at 1749 Spring Valley Drive, Elburn.

“We’re thrilled to host our first Golf Outing, bringing together golfers and nature enthusiasts to support our vital conservation efforts,” said Becky Gillam, Chairman of the Kane Forest Preserve Foundation, in a news release from the forest preserve. “Golfers can enjoy a fun outing on the course, and make a positive impact on our local environment.”

The Kane Golf Outing includes 18 holes of golf, breakfast, lunch and dinner, beverage tickets and opportunities to win raffle prizes, according to the release.

Individual registration costs $150, and foursomes can register for $400. Proceeds support the Kane Forest Preserve Foundation’s mission to preserve and enhance Kane County’s natural areas, including trails, trees and wildlife habitats, according to the release.

In addition to participating as a golfer, businesses and individuals can sponsor the event. For more information, visit KaneGolfSponsorship24

To register for the event, visit KaneGolfRegistration24 or contact Brittany Kovach at 630-277-2263 or KovachBrittany@kaneforest.com.

For more information about the Foundation, visit kaneforestpreservefoundation.org/.