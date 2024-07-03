Batavia, St. Charles issue traffic alerts caused by Fourth fireworks events

Batavia Police Department is advising motorists to expect traffic delays throughout the evening near the fireworks concert on Thursday, July 4.

Both the city of Batavia and city of St. Charles are putting out notifications regarding local road closures and detours because of Fourth of July fireworks celebrations.

Batavia will host its annual fireworks sky concert from 9:30 to 10 p.m. on July 4, and the Batavia Police Department is advising motorists to expect delays throughout the evening.

Roadways expected to be most significantly impacted are Randall Road from Main Street to Fabyan Parkway, W. Wilson Street, Main Street and Route 31 through the downtown area.

Locals gather for fireworks and enjoy the food trucks at Engstrom Park in Batavia on Saturday, August 5, 2023 (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Observation areas will be at Engstrom Park on Main Street at Millview Drive and at the Batavia High School athletic practice fields between Main Street and W. Wilson Street.

Before the show, Main Street will be closed to all traffic between Feece Drive and Pitz Lane once the public parking lots at Batavia High School and Batavia Covenant Church are full.

Once Main Street is closed, all traffic will be detoured to Wilson Street.

Motorists leaving the event area or traveling through the west side of Batavia after the show will experience significant traffic delays. All routes will have barricades and detours posted to assist motorists around the event site.

Motorists are encouraged to plan accordingly and allow plenty of time when traveling into and around the event area.

As a reminder, alcoholic beverages and pets are prohibited from event observation areas. Food vendors will be onsite at Engstrom Park beginning at 5 p.m.

Fireworks and sparklers are strictly prohibited within the city limits.

This year’s fireworks will be held at Langum Park, 7th and Madison avenues. The police department has advised of a couple temporary road closures that would need to occur while the fireworks are deployed, as well as some parking restrictions that would be in place for the day of the event.

St. Charles Officers, Emergency Management Agency and Kane County Office of Emergency Management personnel will be at key locations on both the east and west side of the Fox River to help move vehicles around the temporary road closures, according to a news release from the city.

Fireworks are reflected in the Fox River as spectators watch from a metal pier as part of a July 4th celebration at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles. (Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local/Mary Beth Nolan for Shaw Local)

The following roadways will be affected:

During the fireworks (Beginning around 9:30 p.m.):

Southbound Riverside Avenue / Route 25 - Southbound Riverside and Route 25 traffic will be detoured east to South 7th Avenue. Motorist will then travel south on 7th Avenue, where they will be directed west back to Southbound Riverside Avenue / Route 25 via Moore Ave.

Northbound Riverside Avenue / Route 25 at Moore Avenue – Northbound Riverside Avenue / Route 25 will be diverted east onto Moore Avenue to South 7th Avenue. Vehicles will then be assisted by officers to go north on South 7th Avenue until Illinois Avenue, then back west to Route 25.

Prairie Street Bridge – The Prairie Street Bridge will be closed beginning fifteen minutes before the fireworks begin, and will open back up once the fireworks have ended.

After the fireworks

South 7th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Fern Avenue. The roadway will be closed for a brief time, allowing pedestrians to safely exit from the east side of Langum Park.

South 2nd Street / Route 31, between Prairie Street and Mosedale Street. This portion of the roadway may be closed for a brief time, allowing pedestrians to exit Mount Saint Mary Park.

To accommodate the large volume of traffic, additional parking restrictions will be posted and in effect on the following local streets, according to the city. Motorists are encouraged to check carefully for posted restrictions before parking.

South Avenue from Riverside Avenue to South 7th Avenue.

South 6th Avenue from Adams Avenue to Riverside Avenue.

Madison Avenue. from South 6th Avenue to South 7th Avenue.

Mosedale and Horne Streets from Geneva Road to South 3rd Street.

Brownstone Drive, Cobblestone Drive and Bluestone Drive.

Horne Street from S. 3rd Street to Geneva Road.

Edward Avenue from S. 7th Avenue to Nicholas Avenue.

South 10th Street from Madison Avenue to Fern Avenue.

Fern Avenue from South 7th Avenue to South 12th Avenue.

For safety purposes, there will be no fireworks observation allowed on the 5th level of the westside parking deck, according to the city.

The Indiana Street pedestrian bridge will also be closed beginning July 3, according to the city.

Motorists should be aware that there will be heavy traffic before and after the fireworks display. Delays are to be expected and alternate routes of travel should be considered.