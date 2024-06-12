All Geneva District 304 kindergarten rooms to get interactive white boards

All kindergarten classrooms in Geneva District 304 will be getting interactive white boards for the 2024-25 school year. (Sandy Bressner)

The Geneva District 304 school board Monday approved a $94,600 contract for 22 interactive white boards and 22 adjustable floor mounts for all kindergarten classrooms.

But the cost to the district will only be $4,600 because the rest – $90,000 – is covered by grant funding, officials said.

The contract is with Midwest Computer Products Inc. of West Chicago.

The white board technology allows a teacher or students to model how to use and interact with a device, apps and online services, according to the board packet. The displays come with a five-year manufacturer warranty.

The board also approved a separate $39,580 purchase with the same company to replace 74 classroom projectors at Williamsburg and Mill Creek Elementary schools.

That cost was included in an approved 2024-25 Technology Capital Plan budget, officials said.