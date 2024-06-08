Kane Sheriff’s holiday week enforcement results in 32 citations

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies issued 32 citations during its stepped-up enforcement week period for the Memorial Day “Click It or Ticket” program, officials announced in a news release.

The Sheriff’s Office enforcement was in addition to the 290 drivers Batavia, Geneva and St. Charles police stopped between May 20 and Memorial Day on May 27, also as part of a combined effort to promote safety.

Deputies’ citations were:

• 11 for seat belt violations

• 10 for speeding

• 7 for disobeying a stop sign, red light or expired license plates

• 4 for distracted driving

• 1 for no insurance

“Through the Memorial Day enforcement campaign, we helped make Illinois roads safer and spread the word that seat belts save lives,” Sheriff Ron Hain said in the release.