Geneva, St. Charles, Batavia police stopped 290 drivers in 1 week

Geneva, St. Charles and Batavia police combined their efforts to enforce violations on Randall Road, Illinois Routes 31 and 25 and Kirk Road during the week of May 20-27. (File photo)

Geneva, St. Charles and Batavia police stopped 290 drivers between May 20 and Memorial Day, May 27, as part off an enforcement action to reduce crashes, officials announced in a news release.

Officers combined their efforts to enforce violations on Randall Road, Illinois Routes 31 and 25 and Kirk Road, the four main roadways between the three communities.

Most were stopped for speeding, but police also cited motorists for distracted driving, not having seat belts and violations of Scott’s Law – not moving over or reducing speed when approaching an emergency vehicle or other vehicle on the side of the road, according to the release.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics show that speeding is consistently one of the leading causes of injury and fatal crashes in the U.S.

The three police departments had a shared goal to ensure everyone arrives at their destinations safely.

And for that reason, all three plan to continue their joint enforcement efforts in the hope of reducing crashes all year, with the goal of keeping roadways as safe as possible, according to the release.