Girls soccer: St. Charles North falls just short of first IHSA state title after 4-3 loss to New Trier in PKs

St. Charles North High School teammates console each other after losing to Winnetka New Trier High School in the IHSA Class 3A championship game at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 1, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

NAPERVILLE — It all came down to the penalty kicks.

After New Trier earned a 5-4 advantage in the shootout to decide the Class 3A girls soccer state championship, it came down to Chloe Kirsten to keep St. Charles North’s hopes alive for its first state title in program history.

The whistle blew, and Kirsten sent the ball to the right.

Unfortunately for her and the North Stars athletes and fans watching from afar, so did New Trier goalie Annie Fowler.

[ Photos: St. Charles North vs. New Trier ]

North’s quest came to a painful end in the title game, falling to New Trier 4-3 in penalty kicks on Saturday night at North Central College to settle for second place.

Despite not ending with the state title, North coach Brian Harks said that he wouldn’t trade his group of girls for the world.

“These girls believe in themselves and each other, and there isn’t an ounce of quit amongst the whole group,” Harks said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this team. This was a special season.”

The penalty kicks moved to a sudden death after four of the first five players on both sides managed to find the back of the net. Both teams missed their fourth attempts, as Addy Randall, who scored New Trier’s first two goals in the game, had her shot hit the crossbar before bouncing out and North’s Kayla Floyd had her shot blocked by Fowler.

St. Charles North High School’s Kaitlin Glenn heads the ball against Winnetka New Trier High School in the IHSA Class 3A championship game at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 1, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

The North Stars didn’t have their first lead in the game until the 83rd minute of play. After forcing the ball down the field early to start overtime, Rian Spaulding sent a center into the box to find Kaitlyn Glenn, who sent the ball to the left and just out of Fowler’s reach to put North up 3-2.

Spaulding, who was one of eight seniors playing in their final high school soccer game, said that it was an overwhelming feeling to get North into the lead.

“At the time, I thought it might’ve been the game winner, so I was so happy,” Spaulding said. “I was just proud of everyone for working so hard and getting to that point.”

The lead was short-lived. Five minutes later, New Trier’s Charlotte Dellin managed to get a head on a corner from Annie Paden to tie the game back up at 3-3.

“Scoring in overtime in a state final is really exciting,” Glenn said. “It’s unfortunate that they got that goal a few minutes later and we fell in PKs, but soccer is just like jazz, anything can happen.”

The North Stars were two minutes away from losing in regulation with New Trier holding a 2-1 lead. But in the 79th minute, Laney Stark forced Fowler, who had just dropped the ball at her feet to try and draw time off of the clock, to pick it up once again, which led to a foul.

After indirectly kicking the ball to herself on the free kick in the box, Stark lined the ball into the top-left corner of the net for her second goal of the game to draw the score even at 2-2 to force overtime.

“There’s no other feeling that could describe that,” Stark said. “It gave our team hope and another chance to keep fighting and I think my team did that, and I’m so happy I was able to give them that chance.”

St. Charles North High School’s Rian Spaulding stretches for the ball against Winnetka New Trier High School’s Kennedy Colegrove in the IHSA Class 3A championship game at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 1, 2024. (John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald./John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.)

Stark also scored the first goal of the game for North in the 36th minute to tie the game up at 1-1 heading into halftime. After pushing the ball down towards the left side of the goal, the Wisconsin-Green Bay commit worked her way around three defenders before taking a shot while falling and managed to lift the ball over Fowler and into the back of the net.

Stark, who joined the North Stars her junior year after spending her first two seasons at Bartlett, said that playing for this team has meant everything, and if she could go back and make the decision again, she would.

“I wouldn’t trade these two years for anything,” Stark said. “I loved those girls I had my first two years and I love these girls now. I don’t think I would trade this experience for anything in the world.”

The North Stars end the season with a 19-3-5 record, along with their best finish at state since 2012, when they lost to Naperville North 1-0 in overtime. They also earned second place in 2004, losing to New Trier 2-1 in the state final.

The team will also say farewell to the eight seniors who took to the field for the final time. Harks, who said he wanted to see his players leave everything on the field in the championship game after their 1-0 state semifinal game over Fremd on Friday, said that the seniors, and all the players for that matter, did exactly that.

“They dug deep and found a level I don’t think they even knew was there,” Harks said. “Every 50/50 ball, every opportunity, they made the most of it. This is such a great group of seniors and they definitely did a great job representing the program, the school and the town.”