Illinois State Police to bolster distracted driving enforcement in June

Illinois State Police are stepping up distracted driving patrols in June. (Provided by Illinois State Police)

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 3 Commander, Captain Patrick Manno, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties during June.

Distracted driving diverts the driver’s attention, increasing the risk of accidents, according to a news release from ISP.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

- Over 3,000 people annually are killed in crashes involving distracted driving.

- Reading a text message can take a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds.

- Nearly one in every 10 injury crashes involved a distracted driver.

Officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws:

- All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending or receiving text messages or communication, video streaming and from browsing the internet.

- All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.

- Drivers under the age of 18 are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free. - All drivers are prohibited from using any cellphone, even hands-free, while in school speed zones and work zones.

- School bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cellphone, even hands-free.

- It is illegal to use a cellphone or take photos or videos on wireless devices when driving within 500 feet of an emergency scene.

This project is funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.