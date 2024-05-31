Softball: St. Charles North beats Lake Park in 9 innings, will play for sectional title

HOFFMAN ESTATES – It was a struggle from start to finish, but when all was said and done, second-seeded St. Charles North pulled out a 2-1 victory in nine innings over third-seeded Lake Park Thursday afternoon in a Class 4A Conant Sectional semifinal.

The North Stars (22-6) will face fifth-seeded St. Charles East (21-12) for the sectional championship at 11 a.m. Saturday, with a berth to Monday’s St. Charles North Supersectional on the line.

St. Charles North struggled against Lake Park freshman pitcher Gianna Furlano throughout the game. But a one-out single by Skyla Ritter in the bottom of the ninth inning followed by a sacrifice bunt by Addy Umlauf put pinch-runner Ivy Gleeson on second base with two outs.

Gleeson had to hold at third base after a sharp single to center by Abby Zawadzaki. Then No. 8 hitter Haley Nelson (3 for 4) came through with a game-winning single down the left-field line to set off a big celebration on the field by the North Stars.

“It’s super important in these games to keep your composure under pressure and stay positive,” Nelson said. “(Winning pitcher) Paige (Murray) is always super-clutch, and we can always count on her in those type of situations.”

The situation Nelson was referring to was the top of the seventh when a walk by Furlano and an error put Lake Park runners on second and third with no outs. But Murray, who allowed only four hits, got out of the inning with no runs to keep the score tied at 1.

“We’ve had classics with them and I have nothing but respect for that coaching staff and that team,” said St. Charles North coach Tom Poulin, whose team won the 2022 state title.

“Paige is a junior that was pitching in the state championship game as a freshman so she’s as tough as they come. Haley is one of those kids who has worked so hard. I’m just really proud of how far she’s come, and she’s one of the best teammates we’ve ever had so to see somebody like that have success makes you happy.”

The Lancers (21-10) scored their lone run in the top of the first when Ariana O’Connell singled and scored on a two-out error for a 1-0 lead. St. Charles North tied the game when Maddie Hernandez doubled and scored on a fielder’s choice RBI by Julianna Kouba in the bottom of the first.

“Our pitcher is a freshman. Her future is so bright for Lake Park, and I’m excited to see her play these next three years,” Lake Park coach Lynsey Gunnells said. “Our seniors gave it all they had today. We had our opportunities, but we couldn’t get that big hit when we needed it.”