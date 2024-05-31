Mid-American Canoe & Kayak Race returns Saturday

Racers paddle on the Fox River in Geneva Saturday morning June 3, 2023 during the Mid-American Canoe and Kayak Race. (David Petesch)

The annual Mid-American Canoe & Kayak Race is set for Saturday, June 1 with a course change.

Because of construction on the Island Park pedestrian and railroad bridge that spans the Fox River in Geneva, Mid-Am officials have moved the launch location of the long course from Mt. St. Mary’s Park in St. Charles to the Fabyan Forest Preserve in Geneva, 1925 S. Batavia Ave.

The boat launch area is on the west side of the river. A detailed map of the site is at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/mid-american-canoe-kayak-race-2.

The modified long course now runs 7.1 miles, joining the original six-mile option from the Batavia VFW, 645 S. River St. (Route 25).

Heats begin at 9 a.m. in Geneva and 10:30 a.m. in Batavia.

The finish line for both courses is staged just beyond the Illinois Avenue bridge in Aurora and a post-race lunch celebration will be at adjacent McCullough Park. A wristband for lunch is included in the registration fee.

For more information, visit foxvalleyparkdistrict.org/event/mid-american-canoe-kayak-race-2/.