Elburn community honors those who served with Memorial Day parade and ceremony

Local veterans, members of the Elburn American Legion, scouts and residents marched in the Memorial Day Parade from Lions Park to Blackberry Township Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024. (David Petesch)

Elburn American Legion Post 630 held its annual Memorial Day observance Monday, May 27, beginning with a parade from Lions Park to Blackberry Township Cemetery, where the post held a ceremony in honor and remembrance of fallen servicemen and women.

Scouts from Elburn's Boy Scout Troop 7 march in the Memorial Day Parade from Lions Park to Blackberry Township Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024. (David Petesch)

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts of Elburn’s Troop 7 joined the American Legion members in the parade, carrying flags representing each branch of the military.

Almost 100 were in attendance for the ceremony at the cemetery, including dozens of families and veterans in uniform.

Nearly 100 were in attendance at the annual Memorial Day observance in Elburn's Blackberry Township Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024. (David Petesch)

The ceremony opened with local veterans speaking in honor of those who died in service and taking turns reading from John McCrae’s poem “In Flanders Fields.” Navy veteran Jeff Walter led the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem was sung by local singers.

Karen Howard read the names of hundreds of fallen soldiers in wars who were connected to Elburn.

Flags from each branch of the military were displayed at the Elburn Memorial Day Ceremony in Blackberry Township Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024. (David Petesch)

To close the ceremony, wreaths were laid at a memorial site and at the flagpole in the cemetery, followed by a three-volley rifle salute and the playing of taps.

Legion Senior Vice Commander John Nevenhoven has been with the Elburn Legion for 16 years and said they had a great turnout this year.

Elburn American Legion Senior Vice Commander John Nevenhoven (Right) hands out poppies to attendees of the Memorial Day ceremony in Blackberry Township Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2024. (David Petesch)

“It’s always nice to have the community come out and remember the veterans who have passed away,” Nevenhoven said. “The community of Elburn has always come out and supported this event. It’s just a great time of the year to remember the vets and the sacrifices they made.”