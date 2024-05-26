Campton Hills police chief graduates from staff, command training

Campton Hills Police Chief James Levand (center) graduated May 3 from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command. Levand is flanked by Deputy Director of Northwestern Center for Public Safety Shelley Camden (right) and St. Charles Police Chief James Keegan (left). Keegan and the St. Charles Police Department hosted the 10-week program. (Photo provided by Village of Campton Hills)

Campton Hills Police Chief James Levand graduated May 3 from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, officials announced in a news release.

The staff and comand school is part of the university’s Center for Public Safety. The 10-week program from Jan. 2 to May 3 was held in St. Charles for 43 participants.

Levand stated in an email that he is confident his completion of the program “will benefit the citizens of Campton Hills and the Campton Hills Police Department.”

“It was an honor taking part and graduating from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command,” Levand stated in an email.

“The prestigious program was intensive and rewarding, providing me an invaluable opportunity to connect with other executive leaders in law enforcement and learn critical command-level content, including planning, policies, budgeting, resource allocation, and human resources,” Levand’s email stated.

Levand was sworn in as police chief Feb. 20 after serving as interim chief.

The Center for Public Safety implemented the command staff program in 1983. It has graduated over 21,000 students both nationally and internationally, the release stated.

The School of Police Staff and Command provides upper-level college instruction in 27 core blocks of instruction and additional optional blocks during each session.

The major topics of study include leadership, human resources, employee relations, organizational behavior, applied statistics, Planning and policy development, budgeting and resource allocation, the release stated.

Upon successful completion, students may be awarded six units of undergraduate credit from Northwestern University in Evanston.

The Center for Public safety was established at Northwestern University in 1936 with the specific goal of expanding university-based education and training for the Law Enforcement Community.

Village President Barbara Wojnicki stated in an email that Levand’s completion of the course will bring new insight “to help transform our agency and continue to make our residents proud.”

“Chief James Levand’s graduation and his successful completion at this highly recognized Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command will provide Chief Levand high qualifications and leadership abilities,” Wojnicki’s email stated.

At the time of his appointment as chief, Wojnicki had said Levand proved himself as interim chief.

“Therefore, it was an easy decision for me and the board to make this decision because of the confidence and trust he built as interim chief,” Wojnicki said. “He demonstrated his leadership in leading his department at a difficult time.”