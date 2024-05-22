South Elgin man charged with dissemination, possession of child sexual abuse images

A South Elgin man was charged May 17 with 23 felony counts of dissemination and possession of child sexual abuse images and videos, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and court records.

Victor D. Perez, 24, of South Elgin, was arrested on May 16 on a residential search warrant executed by the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit with the help of the South Elgin Police Department, according to a release from the state’s attorney’s office.

The Child Exploitation Unit is a collaboration of the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser alleged in a May 21 news release that on and prior to the date of his arrest, Perez disseminated and possessed multiple child sexual abuse images and videos.

Perez was charged with 16 counts of dissemination and seven counts of possession of child sexual abuse images, all felonies, court records show.

Perez is being detained in the Kane County jail until his next scheduled court date Friday, May 24.