St. Charles East softball ends losing skid with win over Lake Park: Monday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Softball

St. Charles East 3, Lake Park 0: St. Charles East stopped their losing streak at six games with a 3-0 victory against Lake Park.

Grace Hautzinger put on a show in the circle for the Saints (15-11, 5-5 DuKane). The senior only allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 10 batters for the complete-game shutout.

Hayden Sujack, Katie Morgan and Lexi Majkszak each had an RBI in the win.

Baseball

Burlington Central 4, Hampshire 1: In a battle for sole possession of second place in the Fox Valley Conference, Burlington Central came out on top with a 4-1 victory over Hampshire.

Chase Powrozek powered the Rockets (17-8, 11-5 FVC) in the win. The senior went six innings and allowed five hits and one run while striking out nine batters.

AJ Payton and Jake Johnson led the Rockets offensively. Payton went 3 for 3 with a double and home run while driving in two runs, while Johnson went 1 for 3 with a two-run single.