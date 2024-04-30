Batavia police determine suspicious man no threat

Batavia police, in following up on a report of a suspicious person early Tuesday, later determined the man was not a threat to public safety.

BATAVIA – Batavia police, in following up on a report of a suspicious person early Tuesday, later determined the man was not a threat to public safety, but not until two local schools were placed on secure status, officials announced in a news release.

Secure status generally means no one is allowed to enter or leave a school building.

Police were notified shortly before 9 a.m. that a man, dressed in all black, wearing a backpack, was standing in a baseball field at Big Woods Park, 1063 S. Raddant Road.

When police arrived, the man ran with officers in pursuit, going south through the park, according to the release. The man was holding an unknown object in his hand as he ran, according to police.

Based on his unusual behavior, Rotolo Middle School and Immanuel Lutheran School were both notified and placed into a secure status as a precaution, according to the release.

Officers began searching for the man within the park and surrounding neighborhoods, eventually locating him in a residential area.

After determining that he was not a threat to public safety, the schools were notified and secure status was lifted, according to the release.