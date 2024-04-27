St. Charles to start seven months of street repairs next week

Street work in St. Charles is expected to start the week of Monday, April 29. The work will primarily consist of pavement grinding and replacement, as well as spot-repairs of curbs, sidewalks, and utilities. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Street work in St. Charles is expected to start the week of April 29 as part of the city’s 2024 Street Rehabilitation Program.

The work will primarily consist of pavement grinding and replacement, as well as spot-repairs of curbs, sidewalks, and utilities. A total of nearly 13 miles of roadway will be improved through this year’s program, which is expected to be completed by early November, according to a release from the city.

The first phase involves utility, sidewalk, curb, and driveway repairs.

Phase two will involve street rehabilitation work, including pavement grinding, patching, laying fresh oil, new asphalt paving and marking. The second layer of asphalt will be placed once all resurfacing locations are prepared, typically one week after the first layer has been placed, according to the release.

The third phase will involve parkway restoration.

For the full list of streets, the scope of construction and updates, visit the 2024 Street Rehabilitation Project webpage on the city’s website.

Residents on streets scheduled to be resurfaced will received a letter in the mail from the Public Works Department with additional information.

The city said vehicles should not be parked on the road during construction hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are encouraged to allow ample time to relocate vehicles as temporary delays may occur.

“NO PARKING” signs will be posted in the parkway during the phases of the project when parking is prohibited. Residents who will be out of town during construction should contact the city to determine an appropriate location to leave your vehicle, according to the release.

While work is not expected to block property access, residents should be advised that due to the limited space, access to property may be delayed at times, according to the city.

Mail and garbage service will not be interrupted during construction. Garbage should be left at end of driveways on regularly scheduled pick up day by 6 a.m., as pick up may occur earlier than normal in construction areas.

For more information contact Zlatko Nikolov with the City of St. Charles at 630-377-4405 or via email at znikolov@stcharlesil.gov.