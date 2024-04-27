Batavia baseball goes off in 15-5 win over Geneva: Saturday’s Kane County Chronicle roundup

Baseball

Batavia 15, Geneva 5: Batavia’s offense rallied for 17 hits and 15 runs, five of which came in the seventh inning, to secure the first game of a three-game series against Geneva.

Ryan Boe led Batavia (6-14, 3-6 DuKane) on offense after going 3 for 5 with three doubles and 5 RBIs. Payton Wolff and Brandon Oke each added a home run and 2 RBIs each in the contest.

Geneva (15-3-1, 6-3-1) had trouble stringing runs together and keeping the Bulldogs off the board throughout the game. Chase Sorrentino led the offense with 2 RBIs in the game.

Girls soccer

Benet Academy 3, St. Charles East 1: The Saints let up two goals in the second half to fall in the semifinals of the Naperville Invitational to Benet Academy.

St. Charles East (13-3-3) entered the halftime in a 1-1 tie against the Redwings thanks to a goal from Sophia Wollenberg on an assist from Alli Saviano. After going 12 games without recording a loss, the Saints have lost two of their last three matches.