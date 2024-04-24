WellNow opens new urgent care center in St. Charles

WellNow Urgent Care is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day at 2600 E. Main St. in St. Charles. (David Petesch)

WellNow Urgent Care held a ribbon cutting event on April 23 and is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day in St. Charles.

The facility located at 2600 E. Main St. is one of over 200 WellNow urgent care centers across the country — with over 40 in the Chicago area —that treats non life-threatening injuries and illnesses for all types of patients.

The center has nine exam rooms, an in-house lab for drug and illness testing, and is equipped with X-Ray and EKG machines, allowing staff to administer many kinds of testing and treatments for strains, burns, lacerations, allergens and a variety of illnesses.

WellNow also offers several occupational medicine services, including workers’ compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more.

WellNow Director of Market Operations Adam Jessee said the urgent care center can treat almost everything that an emergency room can, without the wait. WellNow offers online registration and telehealth options, so their average patient wait time is about 45 minutes, which is hours shorter than the average emergency room or primary care physician’s office, Jessee said.

WellNow chose to build the facility in St. Charles because there was a need in the community for convenient urgent care. He said with their online registration process, patients can make an appointment from the comfort of their home, and know exactly when they will be seen so they never have to sit in a waiting room.

WellNow also accepts walk-in patients, and offers a virtual care platform for those who cannot come in, where patients can speak with providers from anywhere at any time.

While there are no physicians staffed at the facility, they employ a staff of experienced nurse practitioners, patient care technicians, and physicians assistants who can administer treatments. Those needing to see a doctor can do so through WellNow’s telehealth option, where physicians see patients virtually in real exam rooms, and patient care technicians administer the physical tests and treatments.

WellNow has another Kane County facility in Aurora, and will open another clinic in South Elgin in June.