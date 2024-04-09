St. Charles’ former lamp factory to become apartments

The former lamp factory site at 13th and Indiana avenues in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The former lamp factory building in St. Charles moved one step closer to final approval with a Planning and Development Committee recommendation at an April 8 meeting.

Committee members recommended final plat approval of a subdivision on the lot of the former lamp factory building, currently under redevelopment on the east side of downtown.

Petitioner Bob Rasmussen, representing the property owner Triple R-214, LLC, is seeking final plat approval for the redevelopment of the vacant property at the northeast corner of 13th and Indiana Avenues.

The 33,080-square-foot property at 1416 Indiana Ave. contains a two-story brick industrial building formerly known as the lamp factory. Permits were issued last year, and work has commenced to convert the existing building into a 15-unit apartment building to be known as Indiana Place.

The building was constructed in 1904 for the Heinz Brothers Cut Glass Company. It was later used as a lamp factory and has been vacant for several years.

As approved, the Indiana Place development will remodel the building into 12 one-bedroom units and three two-bedroom units. The exterior dimensions of the building will not be altered.

In-lieu of providing affordable units, the developer has paid a fee of $29,749, per city ordinance. Developers have also made contributions of $5,584 to School District 303 and $64,545 to the St. Charles Park District, in-lieu of land donations required by city code.

Per a condition of the development’s already approved permitting, petitioners need plat of subdivision approval for city-required easements before occupancy can commence.

As proposed, developers will add parking and an access drive on the north side of the building that will connect 13th and Indiana Avenues.

The St. Charles Plan Commission reviewed the proposed plat on April 2 and unanimously recommended approval.

Committee members recommended plat approval in an unanimous vote at their April 8 meeting and the proposal is expected to go before City Council for final approval at their next meeting on April 15.